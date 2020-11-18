North America Microtome Markets, 2019-2020 & 2027 with Profiles of PHC Holdings, MEDITE Medical, Sakura Finetek, Leica Biosystems Nussloch, & Boeckeler Instruments

DUBLIN, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Microtome Market to 2027 - Country Analysis and Forecasts by Product (Microtome Instruments, Microtome Accessories); Technology (Manual Microtomes, Semi-automated Microtomes, Fully Automated Microtomes); End User (Hospitals, Clinical Laboratories, Other End Users)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America microtome market is expected to reach US$ 94,198.6 thousand in 2027 from US$ 59,961.2 thousand in 2019. The market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.0% from 2020-2027.

The growth of the North America microtome market is estimated to grow due to critical factors such as the rising prevalence of cancer, and increasing adoption of digital pathology is expected to propel the growth of the market. Yet, the lack of skilled professionals is one of the major factors hindering the market growth.

Digital diagnosis has become a crucial aspect of the lab for surgical pathology. Nowadays, formalin-fixed paraffin-embedded (FFPE) slides are digitally scanned into high-resolution digital images. These are then viewed, analyzed, and shared with other pathologists for better diagnostic results.

With the global figure of new cancer cases anticipated to rise, pathology laboratories are studying for ways to meet the increased demand for their services. This has directed to the increasing adoption of digital pathology that allows laboratories to work more efficiently. Digitalization in pathology labs has been increasing witnessed in the US and other developed countries over the last few years.

Many countries have started adopting the digital pathology framework, which in turn offering lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market. For instance, Sectra received a 510(k) approval by the US FDA. The clearance implements for the Sectra Digital Pathology Module. Permission allows US healthcare providers to use Sectra's digital pathology solution for primary diagnostics. The purpose of digital pathology technology is expected to help pathologists in diagnosing clinical histology cases digitally to enhance laboratory efficiency and quality. Thus, increasing the adoption of digital pathology drives the growth of the North America microtome market in the forecast period.

North America microtome market, based on the product, was segmented into microtome instrument and microtome accessories. In 2019, the microtome instrument segment held the highest share of the market. Furthermore, the corresponding segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the upcoming years.

Based on technology, the North America microtome market was segmented into fully automated microtomes, semi-automated microtomes, and manual microtomes. In 2019, a fully automated microtomes segment held the largest share of the market. Further, the same segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecasted period.

Based on end user, the North America microtome market was segmented into clinical laboratories, hospital, and other end users (pharma biotech, academic research, agriculture). In 2019, the clinical laboratories segment held the largest share of the market. Besides, the same segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the coming year.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Research Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

2. North America Microtome Market - Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. North America Microtome Market - Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.4 Expert Opinion

5. North America Microtome Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Rising Prevalence of Cancer

5.1.2 Increasing Adoption of Digital Pathology

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Lack of Skilled Professionals

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Growing Focus on Personalized Medicine

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Technological Advancements in Disease Diagnosis

5.5 Impact Analysis

6. Microtome Market - North America Analysis

6.1 North America Microtome Market Revenue Forecasts and Analysis

7. Microtome Market- By Product

7.1 Overview

7.2 Microtome Market Share, by Product, 2019 and 2027 (%)

7.4 Microtome Instrument

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Microtome Instrument: Microtome Market Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD '000)

7.4.3 Rotary Microtomes

7.4.4 Cryostat Microtomes

7.4.5 Vibrating Microtomes

7.4.6 Other Microtome Instruments

7.5 Microtome Accessories

8. Microtome Market- By Technology

8.1 Overview

8.2 Microtome Market Share, by Technology, 2019 and 2027 (%)

8.4 Manual Microtomes

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Manual Microtomes: Microtome Market Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD '000)

8.5 Semi-automated Microtomes

8.6 Fully Automated Microtomes

9. Microtome Market- By End User

9.1 Overview

9.2 Microtome Market Share, by End user, 2019 and 2027 (%)

9.4 Hospital

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Hospital: Microtome Market Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD '000)

9.5 Clinical Laboratories

9.6 Other End Users

10. Microtome Market - Geographic Analysis

11. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on North America Microtome Market

11.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

12. COMPANY PROFILES

12.1 Key Facts

12.2 Business Description

12.3 Products and Services

12.4 Financial Overview

12.5 SWOT Analysis

12.6 Key Developments

PHC Holdings Corporation

MEDITE Medical GmbH

Sakura Finetek USA , Inc.

, Inc. Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH (Danaher)

Boeckeler Instruments, Inc.

