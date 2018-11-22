North America Mobile / Portable Printers Market 2013-2018 & 2023: Increasing Deployment of Connected Mobile Printers and Increasing Investments by Leading Vendors

DUBLIN, Nov 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "North America Mobile / Portable Printers Market By Technology (Thermal, Inkjet and Impact), By Output (Barcode Label, Receipt and Paper Document), By Country (United States, Canada and Mexico), Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

North America mobile/portable printers market is projected to surpass $3 billion by 2023

Anticipated growth in the market can be attributed to increasing deployment of connected mobile printers and increasing investments by leading vendors in machine learning models for cybersecurity to protect their devices against cyberattacks.

Moreover, increasing demand for mobility solutions is being witnessed across various sectors, such as retail, hospitality, healthcare, etc., which is likely to positively influence North America mobile/portable printers market in the coming years. By Output type, the market is segmented into Barcode Labels, Receipts and Paper Documents, of which, Barcode Labels segment dominates the market on account of growing use of barcode and label printing for commercial and logistic purposes.

North America Mobile/Portable Printers Market, 2013-2023 discusses the following aspects of Mobile/Portable Printers market in North America:

Mobile/Portable Printers Market Size, Share & Forecast

Segmental Analysis - By Technology (Thermal, Inkjet & Impact), By Output (Barcode Label, Receipt & Paper Document), By Country ( China , Japan , India , Australia & Others)

, , , & Others) Competitive Analysis

Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

North America mobile/portable printers market is controlled by the following major players



Seiko Epson Corporation

Brother Industries Ltd.

Zebra Technologies, Inc

TOSHIBA TEC CORPORATION

BIXOLON Co., Ltd

Hewlett-Packard Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Canon Inc.

Xerox Corporation

Cognitive TPG

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Analyst View



4. North America Mobile/Portable Printers Market Outlook

4.1. Market Size & Forecast

4.1.1. By Value & Volume

4.2. Market Share & Forecast

4.2.1. By Technology (Thermal, Inkjet and Impact)

4.2.2. By Output (Barcode Labels, Receipts and Paper Document)

4.2.3. By Country

4.2.3.1. USA Mobile/Portable Printers Market Outlook

4.2.3.1.1. Market Size & Forecast

4.2.3.1.1.1. By Value & Volume

4.2.3.1.2. Market Share & Forecast

4.2.3.1.2.1. By Technology

4.2.3.2. Canada Mobile/Portable Printers Market Outlook

4.2.3.2.1. Market Size & Forecast

4.2.3.2.1.1. By Value & Volume

4.2.3.2.2. Market Share & Forecast

4.2.3.2.2.1. By Technology

4.2.3.3. Mexico Mobile/Portable Printers Market Outlook

4.2.3.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

4.2.3.3.1.1. By Value & Volume

4.2.3.3.2. Market Share & Forecast

4.2.3.3.2.1. By Technology

4.3. List of Major Distributors/Suppliers of Mobile/Portable Printers

4.4. Pricing Analysis



5. Market Dynamics

5.1. Drivers

5.2. Challenges



6. Supply Chain Analysis



7. Market Trends & Developments



8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Company Profiles



9. Strategic Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3r58vm/north_america?w=5





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

