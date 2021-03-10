North America Mobile Apps Industry Forecast to 2026 Featuring Google, Apple, HP, IBM, Microsoft Corporation, Netflix, and more

DUBLIN, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Mobile Application Market By Store Type (Apple, Android and Others), By Application (Gaming, Music & Entertainment, Health & Fitness, Social Networking, Retail & e-commerce and Others), By Country, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America Mobile Application Market is expected to witness market growth of 8.3% CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2026).



The augmented gaming technology and internet penetration have continued to expand, this results in more availability to mobile games. Games like Pokemon Go mainly use sensors like gyroscope, motion sensors, and it also uses accelerometers in smartphones and tablets in order to make sure the capability of Virtual Reality (VR), and Augmented Reality (AR) on the mobile phone via various apps.

Furthermore, there are three types of revenue models that include in-game purchases, paid game applications, and in-app advertisements that mobile games and developers of application follow.



As there is growing acceptance of mobile gaming, according to a survey study which highlights that about 5-10% of gamers are eager to pay more for game applications, which is expected to increase from 2018.

Moreover, it is an established fact that once users favor the value of applications, as well as they, have a wish to unlock extended functionalities, users will tend to perform more and more in-app purchases. Games such as Candy Crush Saga, Pokemon GO, and Clash of Clans are examples of mobile gaming applications which earn more through in-app purchases as compared to other revenue channels.



This market research report covers the analysis of key stakeholders of the market.

Key companies profiled in the report include:

Google, Inc.

Apple, Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

Netflix, Inc.

Broadcom, Inc. (CA Technologies, Inc.)

Intellectsoft LLC

Verbat Technologies LLC

