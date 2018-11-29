NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- North America Neurosurgical Products Market Outlook to 2025



Summary

GlobalData's new report, North America Neurosurgical Products Market Outlook to 2025, provides key market data on the North America Neurosurgical Products market. The report provides value, in millions of US dollars, volume (in units) and average prices (USD) within market segments - Dura Substitutes, Neuroendoscopes and Neurosurgical Drills.



The report also provides company shares and distribution shares data for each of these market segments, and global corporate-level profiles of the key market participants. Based on the availability of data for the particular market and country, information related to pipeline products, news and deals is available in the report.



Extensive interviews are conducted with key opinion leaders (KOLs), physicians and industry experts to validate the market size, company share and distribution share data and analysis.



Scope

- Market size and company share data for Neurosurgical Products market segments - Dura Substitutes, Neuroendoscopes and Neurosurgical Drills.

- Annualized market revenues (USD million) and volume (units) data for each of the market segments. Data is provided from 2015 to 2025.

- 2017 company share and distribution share data for Neurosurgical Products market.

- Global corporate-level profiles of key companies operating within the North America Neurosurgical Products market.

- Key players covered include B. Braun Melsungen AG, Integra LifeSciences Corp, Medtronic plc, Stryker Corp and others.



Reasons to buy

- Develop business strategies by identifying the key market categories poised for strong growth in the future.

- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies.

- Design competition strategies by identifying who-stands-where in the market.

- Develop investment strategies by identifying the key market categories expected to register strong growth in the near future.

- What are the key distribution channels and what's the most preferred mode of product distribution - Identify, understand and capitalize.



