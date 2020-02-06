North America Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals Industry, 2020-2024 - Initiatives to Lessen the Demand-Supply Gap of Mo-99 Drives the Market

DUBLIN, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North American Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals Market by Type (Diagnostic (SPECT - Technetium, PET- F-18), Therapeutic (Beta Emitters - I-131, Alpha Emitters, Brachytherapy - Y-90)), Application (Oncology, Cardiology) - Forecasts to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North American nuclear medicine market is projected to reach USD 2.7 billion by 2024 from an estimated USD 2.2 billion in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period.

The market has witnessed various advancements in products and their approvals to meet the needs of patients and radiologists worldwide. Growth in the market can primarily be attributed to factors such as increasing incidence and prevalence of cancer and cardiac ailments and initiatives to lessen the demand-supply gap of Mo-99.

Cardinal Health (US), GE Healthcare (US), and Curium (France) were the leading players in the North American nuclear medicine market.

The Technetium-99m segment to hold the largest share of the SPECT radiopharmaceuticals market in 2019

Based on type, the SPECT Radiopharmaceuticals market is segmented into Tc-99m, Tl-201, Ga-67, I-123, and other isotopes. In 2019, the Tc-99m segment is expected to hold the largest share of the SPECT radiopharmaceuticals market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the fact that Tc-99m is the most commonly used diagnostic radioisotope, which is used in around 80-90% of diagnostic scans and around 30 million patient examinations every year.

The endocrine tumours segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on application, the North American nuclear medicine market is categorized into thyroid indications, bone metastasis, lymphoma, endocrine tumours, and other indications. The endocrine tumours segment is expected to be the fastest-growing application segment in the therapeutic nuclear medicine applications market. The growth in this segment is majorly driven by the increasing use of therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals in the treatment of endocrine tumours.

The US to witness the highest growth during the forecast period

The North American nuclear medicine market is segmented into the US and Canada, based on country. The US is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the market in the US can be attributed to the development of novel technologies for radioisotope production, government funding, and company initiatives in the country.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 North American Nuclear Medicine Market Overview

4.2 Market, By Type, (2019)

4.3 North American Diagnostic Nuclear Medicine Procedures Market, By Type, 2019-2024

4.4 North American Therapeutic Procedures Market, By Type (2019-2024)



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.1.1 Market Dynamics

5.1.2 Drivers

5.1.2.1 Increasing Incidence and Prevalence of Target Conditions

5.1.2.2 Alpha Radioimmunotherapy-Based Targeted Cancer Treatment

5.1.2.3 Initiatives to Lessen the Demand-Supply Gap of Mo-99

5.1.3 Restraints

5.1.3.1 Short Half-Life of Radiopharmaceuticals

5.1.4 Opportunities

5.1.4.1 Use of Radiopharmaceuticals in Neurological Applications



6 North American Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals Market: Pipeline Assessment

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Diagnostic Radioisotopes

6.3 Therapeutic Radioisotopes



7 North American Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Diagnostic Nuclear Medicine

7.2.1 SPECT Radiopharmaceuticals

7.2.1.1 TC-99m

7.2.1.2 TL-201

7.2.1.3 GA-67

7.2.1.4 I-123

7.2.1.5 Other SPECT Isotopes

7.2.2 Pet Radiopharmaceuticals

7.2.2.1 F-18

7.2.2.2 RU-82

7.2.2.3 Other Pet Isotopes

7.3 Therapeutic Nuclear Medicine

7.3.1 Alpha Emitters

7.3.1.1 RA-223

7.3.2 Beta Emitters

7.3.2.1 Iodine-131

7.3.2.2 Y-90

7.3.2.3 SM-153

7.3.2.4 LU-177

7.3.2.5 RH-186

7.3.2.6 Other Beta Emitters

7.3.3 Brachytherapy Isotopes

7.3.3.1 Iodine-125

7.3.3.2 Iridium-192

7.3.3.3 Palladium-103

7.3.3.4 Cesium-131

7.3.3.5 Other Brachytherapy Isotopes



8 North American Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Diagnostic Applications

8.2.1 SPECT Applications

8.2.1.1 Cardiology

8.2.1.1.1 Rising Incidence of CVD has Increased Demand for Cardiac Diagnostic Scans

8.2.1.2 Bone Scans

8.2.1.2.1 Precision of SPECT in Bone Scanning has Driven Dependence on the Technology

8.2.1.3 Thyroid Applications

8.2.1.3.1 Introduction of Dual SPECT/CT Imaging is an Important Trend in the Thyroid Applications Segment

8.2.1.4 Pulmonary Scans

8.2.1.4.1 SPECT/CT has Shown High Accuracy and Sensitivity in Pulmonary Embolism Applications

8.2.1.5 Other SPECT Applications

8.2.2 PET Applications

8.2.2.1 Oncology

8.2.2.1.1 Increasing Cancer Incidence Will Fuel Market Growth

8.2.2.2 Cardiology

8.2.2.2.1 Growing Preference for FDG in Cardiac Imaging is Likely to Boost Market Growth

8.2.2.3 Neurology

8.2.2.3.1 R&D Into Alzheimer's Disease has Positively Affected Demand for Nuclear Medicine

8.2.2.4 Other PET Applications

8.3 Therapeutic Applications

8.3.1 Thyroid Indications

8.3.1.1 Increasing Prevalence of Thyroid Disorders Will Fuel Market Growth

8.3.2 Bone Metastasis

8.3.2.1 Introduction of Novel Therapies for Bone Metastasis Will Positively Impact the Market

8.3.3 Lymphoma

8.3.3.1 Development of New Isotopes for the Treatment of Lymphoma Presents Huge Growth Opportunities

8.3.4 Endocrine Tumors

8.3.4.1 US Dominates the Therapeutic Nuclear Medicine Market for Endocrine Tumor Applications

8.3.5 Other Indications



9 North American Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals Market: Procedural Volume Assessment

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Diagnostic Procedures

9.2.1 SPECT Procedures

9.2.2 PET Procedures

9.3 Therapeutic Procedures

9.3.1 Beta Emitter Procedures

9.3.2 Alpha Emitter Procedures

9.3.3 Brachytherapy Procedures



10 North American Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals Market, By Country

10.1 Introduction

10.1.1 US

10.1.1.1 The US Holds the Largest Share of the North American Market

10.1.2 Canada

10.1.2.1 Investments to Secure Medical Isotope Supply are Likely to Boost Market Growth



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

11.2.1 Visionary Leaders

11.2.2 Innovators

11.2.3 Dynamic Differentiators

11.2.4 Emerging Companies

11.3 Competitive Scenario

11.3.1 Product Launches & Approvals

11.3.2 Expansions

11.3.3 Acquisitions

11.3.4 Agreements,Partnerships, & Collaborations



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Cardinal Health

12.2 GE Healthcare

12.3 Curium

12.4 Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc.

12.5 Bayer AG

12.6 Bracco Imaging S.p.A.

12.7 Eczacibai-Monrol Nuclear Products

12.8 Nordion, Inc. (A Subsidiary of Sterigenics International)

12.9 Advanced Accelerator Applications (AAA) (A Part of Novartis)

12.10 NTP Radioisotopes Soc, Ltd. (A Subsidiary of South African Nuclear Energy Corporation)

12.11 Joint Stock Company Isotope (JSC Isotope)

12.12 Northstar Medical Radioisotopes, LLC

12.13 Eckert & Ziegler

12.14 Jubilant Draximage, Inc. (A Subsidiary of Jubilant Pharma)

12.15 Pharmalogic

12.16 Institute of Isotopes Co. Ltd.

12.17 Sinotau Pharmaceuticals Group

12.18 Isotopia Molecular Imaging Limited

12.19 Shine Medical Technologies

12.20 Global Medical Solutions, Ltd.

12.21 FDA Approved Radiopharmaceuticals



