North America Oil Refining Markets, 2010-2018 & 2019-2024

Crude Oil Refining Industry in North America 2019: Market Data and Business Intelligence of All Operational and Upcoming New Refineries is a complete source of information on North America crude oil refining industry.



It provides Country, Refinery level information relating to existing and planned (new build) refineries such as insights and forecasts of refinery capacities, refinery complexity factor and comparison against peer group countries in the respective region.



The report also covers complete details of major players operating in the refining sector in North America region and provides in depth analysis of the latest industry updates.



Key Topics Covered:



1. List of Figures & Tables



2 North America Refining Markets Overview

2.1 Report Objectives

2.2 Definition and Coverage



3 Refining Industry in North America

3.1 North America Refining Market Snapshot, 2018

3.2 Role of North America in Global Refining Markets

3.2.1 Contribution to Global Refining Capacity, 2018

3.2.2 North America Average Refinery Complexity Factor vs. Global, 2018



4 North America Refining Market- Drivers and Restraints

4.1 North America Refining Industry: Trends and Issues

4.1.1 North America Refining Industry: Major Trends

4.2 Major Restrains of Investing in North America Refining Sector



5 North America Oil Products Demand and Supply Forecast to 2024

5.1 North America Refined Products Demand Forecast to 2024

5.1.1 North America Gasoline Demand Forecast to 2024

5.1.2 North America Diesel Oil Demand Forecast to 2024

5.1.3 North America Kerosene Demand Forecast to 2024

5.1.4 North America LPG Demand Forecast to 2024

5.2 North America Refined Products Production Forecast to 2024

5.2.1 North America Gasoline Production Forecast to 2024

5.2.2 North America Diesel Oil Production Forecast to 2024

5.2.3 North America Kerosene Production Forecast to 2024

5.2.4 North America LPG Production Forecast to 2024



6 North America Refinery Processing Capacities Forecast to 2024

6.1 Location, Operator, Ownership, Startup Details of Operational Refineries in North America

6.1.1 Refinery Location, Operator, Ownership, Startup Details

6.2 North America Total Refining Capacity Historic and Forecast by Major Countries, 2010-2024

6.3 North America Refining Capacity Historic and Forecast, 2010-2024

6.4 North America Refinery wise Secondary Conversion Unit-1 Capacity, 2010-2024

6.5 North America Refinery wise Secondary Conversion Unit-2 Capacity, 2010-2024

6.6 North America Refinery wise Secondary Conversion Unit-3 Capacity, 2010-2024



7 North America Refining Industry- Future Developments and Investment Opportunities

7.1 Capital Investment Details of All Upcoming Refineries

7.2 Location, Operator, Ownership, Start Up Details of Planned Refineries in North America

7.2.1 Refinery, Location, Operator, Ownership, Startup Details

7.3 Refinery Capacities of All Upcoming Refineries



8 Key Strategies North America Refining Companies

8.1 North America Company wise Refining Capacity Forecast, 2010-2024



9 North America Refinery Capacities Historic and Forecast by Country 2010-2024

9.1 Oil Refining Industry in United States

9.1.1 Detailed information of all Operational and New Refineries in United States, 2010-2024

9.1.2 United States Refinery wise Secondary Conversion Unit-1 Capacity, 2010-2024

9.1.3 United States Refinery wise Secondary Conversion Unit-2 Capacity, 2010-2024

9.1.4 United States Refinery wise Secondary Conversion Unit-3 Capacity, 2010-2024

9.2 Oil Refining Industry in Canada

9.2.1 Detailed information of all Operational and New Refineries in Canada, 2010-2024

9.2.2 Canada Refinery wise Secondary Conversion Unit-1 Capacity, 2010-2024

9.2.3 Canada Refinery wise Secondary Conversion Unit-2 Capacity, 2010-2024

9.2.4 Canada Refinery wise Secondary Conversion Unit-3 Capacity, 2010-2024

9.3 Oil Refining Industry in Mexico

9.3.1 Detailed information of all Operational and New Refineries in Mexico, 2010-2024

9.3.2 Mexico Refinery wise Secondary Conversion Unit-1 Capacity, 2010-2024

9.3.3 Mexico Refinery wise Secondary Conversion Unit-2 Capacity, 2010-2024

9.3.4 Mexico Refinery wise Secondary Conversion Unit-3 Capacity, 2010-2024



Companies Mentioned

ExxonMobil

Valero

Chevron Corp

Marathon Petroleum

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/55klx4





