North America Online Payment Methods 2019 - Cards Still Dominate E-Commerce Payments

North American E-Commerce's leading payment method of 2018 was credit/debit cards. The lion's share of online purchases in the U.S. was made via card and to complement this point, Canadian shoppers believe that this is also the safest means of payment when it comes to E-Commerce.

Security concerns persist in light of the rise of mobile payment usage

Mobile payments remotely and in-store are expected to grow in the region, according to figures cited in the report. The sentiment in the U.S. is that, compared to other payment methods, mobile payments are more efficient and faster. Nevertheless, security remains a concern for North American shoppers who contemplate paying with mobile.

Competition ignites among Mobile Wallets

Despite security concerns, North America is quickly adopting mobile payment and the competition is intensifying. The leaders in the region include PayPal, Apple Pay, and Starbucks, regarding the report.

Questions Answered in this Report

What are the top payment methods used by online shoppers in Canada and the USA ?

and the ? Who is winning the battle of mobile wallets in the USA ?

? What are the main drivers and barriers of mobile payment adoption for consumers in the region?

What are the attitudes towards the security of online and mobile payments in Canada and the USA ?

and the ? How does the usage of new payment technologies vary in the USA and Canada ?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Management Summary



2. Global Developments

Payment Methods Accepted in Online Stores, in % of Online Stores, February 2018

Reasons For Not Shopping Online, incl. Payment-Related, in % of Internet Users Who Do Not Shop Online, Q1 2017 & Q1 2018

Breakdown of Card Payments by E-Commerce and POS Payments, in %, 2016 & 2022f

Online Payment Fraud Losses, in USD billion, 2018e & 2023f

The share of Respondents Who Would be Willing to Use Fingerprint or Other Biometric to Secure Their Payment Details, in %, 2018

Mobile Payment User Penetration, by Region, in % of Internet Users, Q4 2017

Proximity Mobile Payment User Penetration, by Region, in % of Smartphone Users, 2017-2022f

Top 10 Countries by Proximity Mobile Payment User Penetration, in % of Smartphone Users, 2019f

The share of Internet Users Who Are Likely To Use Mobile Payment Next Year, in % of Internet Users, by Region, Q1 2017 & Q1 2018

The share of Internet Users Who Are Likely To Use Mobile Payment Next Year, in % of Internet Users, by Selected Countries, Q1 2018

Mobile Wallet User Penetration, in % of Respondents, by China , Germany , India , Taiwan , the USA and the UK, 2018

, , , , the and the UK, 2018 Number of Contactless Payment Users of Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, Google Pay, and Other OEM Pay, in millions, 2018e & 2020f

Retail Spending at Frictionless Payment Stores, in USD million, 2018e & 2023f

IoT Payments, in USD billion, 2018e & 2023f

IoT Payments, in USD billion, by Connected Car and Connected Home Device Payments, 2021f

3. North America



3.1. Regional

3.2. USA

3.3. Canada

Companies Mentioned



Alipay.com Co Ltd

Amazon Payments Inc

American Express International, Inc

Apple Inc

Google LLC

Mastercard Inc

Paypal Inc

Paysafe Group Ltd

Samsung Co. Ltd

Square Inc

Starbucks Corporation

Tencent Holdings Ltd

Holdings Ltd Venmo LLC

Visa Inc.

Zelle LLP

