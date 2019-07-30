North America Patch Cable Market by Product Type, Cable Category, Application, and End Use: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2025

NEW YORK, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- North America Patch Cable Market by Product Type (Copper Cable and Fiber Optic), Cable Category (CAT3, CAT5, CAT5E, CAT6, CAT6A, CAT7, Multimode Optical Fiber, RG6, and Others), Application (Networking and Non-Networking), and End Use (Industrial, Enterprise, Broadcast, IT & Network Security, and Others): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017–2025







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05793291/?utm_source=PRN







Patch cables are also known as patch cords as it has connectors on both ends that are used to connect an end device to a power source. Similar to Ethernet cables, there are fiber patch cable and Ethernet patch cable, such as LC fiber patch cable or Cat6 RJ45 patch cable. Patch cables are often used for short distances in offices and wiring closets. Ethernet patch cable can link a computer to a network hub, router or Ethernet switch, which is useful for constructing home computer networks.

Patch cables can be short as three inches or longer than a hundred feet. Cat 5, Cat 5E, and Cat 6 Ethernet cables are common examples, used to connect computers together in a network as well as network servers. Patch cables enhance the performance of connected devices via high-speed data transfers. In addition, these cables have several benefits such as lower latency, low noise interference, easy installation, and reliability.

At present, data transfer and networking has become an essential part of all commercial activities in industries, business, broadcast, and others. These commercial activities generate large amounts of data daily, which needs to be transferred between devices with appropriate security. Thus, patch cables are used for networking and non-networking connections in industries. Patch cables are the most popular and reliable for residential, institutional, healthcare, IT & network security, and enterprise users as they are easy to install, secure, and exhibit various benefits over other connecting techniques.



The North America patch cable market exhibits a phenomenal growth owing to the increase in demand for high-speed connectivity devices & systems and improvement in cable technology. However, negative impact of Internet-of-things in the region hampers the North American market to a certain extent. Furthermore, increase in development of data centers and emergence of 5G revolution provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth.

The North America patch cable market is segmented on the basis of product type, cable category, application, end use, and country. Based on product type, the market is bifurcated into copper cable and fiber optic. By cable category, the market is divided into CAT3, CAT5, CAT5E, CAT6, CAT6A, CAT7, multimode optical fiber, RG6, and others. By application, the market is divided into networking and non-networking. Based on end use, the market is categorized into industrial, enterprise, broadcast, IT & network security, and others. The country analysis is given for North America with its prominent countries.

The key players profiled in the report include Black Box, CommScope, Corning, CP Technologies, General Cable, Legrand North America LLC, Major Custom Cable Inc., Panduit Corp, Quabbin Wire & Cable Corporation, and Schneider Electric.

These key players have adopted strategies such as product portfolio expansion, mergers & acquisitions, agreements, geographical expansion, and collaborations to enhance their market penetration.



KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

• This study includes the analytical depiction of the North America patch cable market along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

• The report presents information regarding the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

• The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2017 to 2025 to highlight the financial competency of the industry.

• Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.



NORTH AMERICA PATCH CABLE MARKET SEGMENTATION



BY PRODUCT TYPE:

• Copper Cable

• Fiber Optics



BY CABLE CATEGORY:

• CAT 3

• CAT 5

• CAT 5E

• CAT 6

• CAT 6A

• CAT 7

• Multimode Optical Fiber

• RG6

• Others



BY APPLICATION:

• Networking

• Non-Networking



BY END USE:

• Industrial

• Enterprise

• Broadcast

• IT & Network Security

• Others



BY COUNTRY

• U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05793291/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

