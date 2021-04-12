North America Pay TV Market Forecasts Report 2021: Pay TV Penetration will Drop from 90.5% in 2010 to 53.6% by 2026

DUBLIN, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Pay TV Forecasts 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The number of pay TV subscribers in Canada and the US will fall by 43 million from 116 million in the peak year of 2010 to 74 million in 2026. The US will lose 41 million, with Canada down by nearly 2 million.

The number of pay TV subscribers plummeted by 27 million between 2010 and 2020, down by 6 million in both 2019 and 2020. Pay TV penetration will drop from 90.5% in 2010 to 53.6% by 2026.

The worst of the cord-cutting is over. Declines will be lower from 2021, falling by 16 million in total between 2020 and 2026. "Only" 5 million digital cable TV subscribers will be lost. Satellite TV will fall by 7.5 million and IPTV by 3.4 million subscribers.

Pay TV revenues peaked in 2015 at $111 billion. Revenues will fall by $49 billion to $62 billion in 2026.

Key Topics Covered:

Published in February 2021, this 66-page PDF, PowerPoint and excel report comes in three parts:

Insight: Detailed country-by-country analysis in an 18-page PDF document

Outlook: Forecasts for Canada and the US in a 7-page PowerPoint document full of charts, graphs and bullet points

and the US in a 7-page PowerPoint document full of charts, graphs and bullet points Excel workbook covering each year from 2010 to 2026 for Canada and the US by household penetration, by pay TV subscribers, by pay TV revenues and by major operator. As well as summary tables by country and by platform

Companies Mentioned

beIN

Ooredoo

OSN

StarzPlay

Vodafone

