North America Pest Control Market to 2025 by Type, Pest Type, Applications, Country

The North America Pest Control Market is expected to witness market growth of 4.5% CAGR during the forecast period (2019-2025).

Pest control has been recognized as the first line of defense against bugs and rodents that invade home or business, destroy property, and cost damages worth hundreds or even thousands of dollars.

Some pests cannot be detected easily, these include cockroaches or termites. These can stay hidden under floorboards and inside walls for longer periods of time, eating the foundation of a property and leading to costly extermination and repair bills. Since there isn't a specific way to detect if a pest is carrying a disease until it's too late, pest control can be sought after as the best way to protect home and family.

The use of several classical insecticides like organ chlorinated hydrocarbons and organophosphorus and carbamate compounds has now been limited or even cancelled as a result of more stringent regulatory controls. Therefore, a search for safer pest control alternatives is required.

Intensive study is thus being carried out to achieve chemical-modified drugs with enhanced insecticidal activity in aspects of selectivity towards insects and low toxicity to the environment and to non-target species such as humans. The combination of latest synthetic approaches and biological & physiological research has led in the development of insecticides with a better environmental profile, distinct mechanisms of action, and reduced risks for living organisms.

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market.

Key Companies Profiled in the report include

Ecolab, Inc.

Truly Nolen of America, Inc.

Rollins, Inc.

BASF SE

FMC Corporation

Rentokil Initial PLC

PelGar International Ltd.

Dodson Pest Control, Inc.

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc.

Bayer AG (Bayer Crop Science)

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.4.1 North America Pest Control Market, by Type

1.4.2 North America Pest Control Market, by Pest Type

1.4.3 North America Pest Control Market, by Application

1.4.4 North America Pest Control Market, by Country

1.5 Methodology for the research



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Executive Summary

2.1.3 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. North America Pest Control Market by Type

3.1 North America Chemical Based Pest Control Market by Country

3.2 North America Mechanical Based Pest Control Market by Country

3.3 North America Biological Based Pest Control Market by Country

3.4 North America Other Types Pest Control Market by Country



Chapter 4. North America Pest Control Market by Pest Type

4.1 North America Insects Control Market by Country

4.2 North America Termites Control Market by Country

4.3 North America Rodents Control Market by Country

4.4 North America Other Pests Control Market by Country



Chapter 5. North America Pest Control Market by Application

5.1 North America Commercial Market by Country

5.2 North America Residential Market by Country

5.3 North America Agriculture Market by Country

5.4 North America Industrial Market by Country

5.5 North America Other Applications Market by Country



Chapter 6. North America Pest Control Market by Country

6.1 USA Pest Control Market

6.1.1 USA Pest Control Market by Type

6.1.2 USA Pest Control Market by Pest Type

6.1.3 USA Pest Control Market by Application

6.2 Canada Pest Control Market

6.3 Mexico Pest Control Market

6.4 Rest of North America Pest Control Market



Chapter 7. Company Profiles



