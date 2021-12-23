North America Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 4.9% Between 2021 and 2026

DUBLIN, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

North America Polyvinyl Chloride Market was valued at USD 4,688 million in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.90% during the forecast period.

The market was negatively affected by COVID-19 in 2020. Owing to the pandemic scenario, the countries in the region went into lockdown to curb the spreading of the virus, which negatively impacted the market.

Various end-user industries such as building and construction, electrical and electronics, automotive, and others were badly affected due to supply chain disruption, work stoppages, and labor shortages. However, the condition is expected to recover in 2021, which is likely to restore the growth trajectory of the market studied during the forecast period.

Key Highlights

Over the medium term, major factors driving the market studied are the increasing use of plastics in the construction industry and increasing applications in the healthcare industry.

On the flip side, hazardous impacts on humans and the environment and the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic are expected to hinder the growth of the market studied majorly.

Polyvinyl chloride recycling is likely to act as an opportunity in the future.

Key Market Trends

Growing Demand from the Construction Industry

PVC pipes have been used in building and construction for over 60 years, as they offer valuable energy saving during production, low-cost distribution, and a safe, maintenance-free lifetime of service. These pipes are widely used for pipeline systems for water, waste, and drainage as these pipes suffer no build-up, scaling, corrosion, or pitting, and they provide smooth surfaces reducing energy requirements for pumping.

PVC flooring has several benefits, such as durability, freedom of aesthetic effects, ease in installation, ease to clean, recyclability, etc. Thus, its flooring is used over the years. Another area in the building and construction industry where PVC is used is in roofing; it is used mainly due to its low maintenance requirements and as it lasts more than 30 years.

In the North American region, the construction industry is expected to witness moderate growth, supported by single-family roads and bridges, and institutional construction expected in the coming years. In the United States , Southern and Western regions are the key regions for growth, with Nevada , Texas , and New Mexico leading the growth prospects. In Canada , the overall construction industry is expected to resume its growth in the forecast period, supported by a rebound in non-building construction.

, Southern and Western regions are the key regions for growth, with , , and leading the growth prospects. In , the overall construction industry is expected to resume its growth in the forecast period, supported by a rebound in non-building construction. Canada's Construction industry was undergoing high growth over the past decade, with about 50 skyscrapers being built in major cities, including Toronto , Vancouver , and Calgary . However, it has seen a decline in the recent past, with the total value of residential permits decreased by about 13.1% to reach a total of CAD 4.6 billion ( ~USD 3.27 billion ) revenue in March 2020 .

United States to Dominate the Market Growth

The United States is one of the world's largest and most powerful economies. The economy's growth rate was 2.3% in 2017, which increased to 3% in 2018. Further, in 2019, the GDP growth was about 2.2%, i.e., 0.8% lower than 2018.

is one of the world's largest and most powerful economies. The economy's growth rate was 2.3% in 2017, which increased to 3% in 2018. Further, in 2019, the GDP growth was about 2.2%, i.e., 0.8% lower than 2018. However, GDP of the country declined to -3.5% in 2020, severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The drastic outbreak of COVID-19 in the country has led to a downfall in the economic growth, owing to a fall in consumer spending and business shutdowns. According to IMF forecasts, country's GDP is expected to grow to 6.4% in 2021 as the country recover from the pandemic situation.

According to the US Census Bureau, the total residential housing units authorized by building permits in March 2020 were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,353,000, representing 5% growth over the March 2019 rate of 1,288,000. The total number of privately-owned housing starts in March 2020 was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,216,000, representing 1.4% growth over the March 2019 rate of 1,199,000.

were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,353,000, representing 5% growth over the rate of 1,288,000. The total number of privately-owned housing starts in was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,216,000, representing 1.4% growth over the rate of 1,199,000. The United States is the second-largest automotive manufacturer after China , producing 10.89 million vehicles in 2019. The sector's production has registered a growth of 3.8% in 2015. The growth slowed down to 0.8% in 2016 due to excess inventory and low demand for passenger cars. Furthermore, automotive production decreased by 8.13% in 2017 but witnessed a 1.1% growth in 2018. However, the production tanked again in 2019, witnessing a decline of about 3.7%.

is the second-largest automotive manufacturer after , producing 10.89 million vehicles in 2019. The sector's production has registered a growth of 3.8% in 2015. The growth slowed down to 0.8% in 2016 due to excess inventory and low demand for passenger cars. Furthermore, automotive production decreased by 8.13% in 2017 but witnessed a 1.1% growth in 2018. However, the production tanked again in 2019, witnessing a decline of about 3.7%. The country produced 8.82 million vehicles in 2020, which declined by 19% from 10.89 million vehicles produced in 2019. Furthermore, the production of vehicles in the country was 47,32,820 units in the first half of 2021, which increased by 36% compared to H1 2020. The production of automotive in H1 2021 was much lower compared to H1 2019 by around 17%. The automotive production is far from the pre-covid levels and is likely to impact the market studied during the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned

Amco Polymers

Aurora Plastics LLC

Formosa Plastics Group

Ineos

LG Chem

Occidental Petroleum Corporation

Orbia (Mexichem SAB de CV )

SABIC

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd

Westlake Chemical Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mwcvrq

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

