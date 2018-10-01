North America Quantum Cryptography Market, 2018-2023: IIoT, Smart Grids, Smart Cities, Smart Consumer Wearables, Smart Appliances and Smartphones, is boosting Market Demand

DUBLIN, Oct. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

North America quantum cryptography market is projected to grow to $332 million by 2023

Huge data generation owing to growing IoT market, which encompasses IIoT, smart grids, smart cities, smart consumer wearables, smart appliances and smartphones, is boosting demand for quantum cryptography in the region.

Rising concerns related to data theft and cyberattacks, growing cybersecurity market and booming fiber optics industry are some of the other factors that are expected to further aid growth in the region's quantum cryptography market during the forecast period.

North America Quantum Cryptography Market, 2013-2023 discusses the following aspects of quantum cryptography market in North America:

Quantum Cryptography Market Size, Share & Forecast

Segmental Analysis - By Component (Hardware & Service), By Application (Data Base Encryption, Network Layer Encryption & Others), By End-User, By Country

Competitive Analysis

Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Some of the major players operating in North America quantum cryptography market are



ID Quantique SA

MagiQ Technologies, Inc.

NuCrypt LLC

Qubitekk, Inc.

Quintessence Labs Pty Ltd.

SK Telecom

Toshiba Corporation

qutools GmbH

