North America Quantum Cryptography Market, 2018-2023: IIoT, Smart Grids, Smart Cities, Smart Consumer Wearables, Smart Appliances and Smartphones, is boosting Market Demand
The "North America Quantum Cryptography Market By Component (Hardware & Service), By Application (Data Base Encryption, Network Layer Encryption & Others), By End-User, By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
North America quantum cryptography market is projected to grow to $332 million by 2023
Huge data generation owing to growing IoT market, which encompasses IIoT, smart grids, smart cities, smart consumer wearables, smart appliances and smartphones, is boosting demand for quantum cryptography in the region.
Rising concerns related to data theft and cyberattacks, growing cybersecurity market and booming fiber optics industry are some of the other factors that are expected to further aid growth in the region's quantum cryptography market during the forecast period.
North America Quantum Cryptography Market, 2013-2023 discusses the following aspects of quantum cryptography market in North America:
- Quantum Cryptography Market Size, Share & Forecast
- Segmental Analysis - By Component (Hardware & Service), By Application (Data Base Encryption, Network Layer Encryption & Others), By End-User, By Country
- Competitive Analysis
- Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities
Some of the major players operating in North America quantum cryptography market are
- ID Quantique SA
- MagiQ Technologies, Inc.
- NuCrypt LLC
- Qubitekk, Inc.
- Quintessence Labs Pty Ltd.
- SK Telecom
- Toshiba Corporation
- qutools GmbH
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Analyst View
4. North America Quantum Cryptography Market Outlook
5. Market Dynamics
6. Market Trends & Developments
7. Competitive Landscape
8. Strategic Recommendations
