DUBLIN, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Respiratory Care Devices Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Product, Indication and End User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North America respiratory care devices market is expected to grow from US$ 7,319.58 million in 2022 to US$ 12,139.81 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2022 to 2028.



Infectious respiratory diseases are creating a rising burden on the healthcare system across North America. The diseases can be induced due to several factors associated with immune deficiency. Most infectious respiratory diseases are spread from person to person through mucus and saliva and are caused by microorganisms that can infect the respiratory system. The severity of contagious respiratory diseases ranges from mild to severe. Tuberculosis (TB), COVID-19, influenza, diphtheria, measles, pneumonia, pertussis, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are a few examples of infectious respiratory diseases.



Among the infectious respiratory diseases, TB was on the top of the list for high prevalence before the COVID-19 pandemic. Moreover, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data, TB incidence (cases per 100,000 population) among Americans increased from 0.71 in 2020 to 0.79 in 2021. Among non-Americans, it increased from 11.71 in 2020 to 12.16 in 2021. Also, overall TB incidence in the US increased by 9.4% in 2021, following a significant decrease in 2020. Masks, respirators, nebulizers, polysomnography devices, and BiPAP devices are highly used during and post TB treatment. Thus, the increasing cases of TB propel the usage of respiratory care devices and drive the market growth. In recent years, COVID-19 has taken a significant place in the list of infectious respiratory diseases. The rising number of COVID-19 cases caused profound disruption and led to a high mortality rate. Additionally, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is historic and pushed the medical R&D sector to a new, rapidly moving pace. For instance, in May 2020, McKinsey & Company surveyed COVID-19 implications for life sciences R&D. For the survey, 300 R&D functional leaders were convened as a respondent to explore the implications of the pandemic on the medical R&D sector.



The survey outcome revealed that R&D spent an average of 40-50% of their time on crisis management. The figure rises to 80% for contract manufacturing organizations (CMO) and other medical leaders. Due to the high usage of nebulizers in treating infectious respiratory diseases, the demand for nebulizers has rapidly grown in the last few years, eventually propelling the respiratory care devices market. Many pharmaceuticals focus on developing effective therapies, which can be administered via nebulizers. For instance, in May 2021, Vectura and Inspira Pharmaceutical announced a collaboration to establish a potential COVID-19 therapy. Vectura will test IPX formulation to lungs through Vectura's FOX vibrating mesh nebulizer. FOX vibrating mesh nebulizer has boosted the market in the preceding years.



With new features and technologies, vendors can attract new customers and expand their footprints in emerging markets. This factor is likely to drive the respiratory care devices market growth at a notable CAGR during the forecast period.

North America Respiratory Care Devices Market SegmentationThe North America respiratory care devices market is segmented on the basis of product, indication, end user, and country. Based on product, the market is segmented into therapeutic devices, monitoring devices, diagnostics devices, and consumables & accessories. The market for the therapeutics devices segment is sub segmented into positive airway pressure (PAP) devices, oxygen concentrator, ventilators, inhalers, nebulizers, humidifiers, and others. The market for the monitoring device segment is sub segmented into pulse oximeters, scenography, and gas analyzers. The market for the diagnostic devices segment is further segmented into spirometers, polysomnography devices, peak flow meters, and other diagnostic devices. The market for the consumables & accessories segment is sub segmented into masks, disposable resuscitators, tracheostomy tubes, breathing circuits, and other consumables and accessories. By indication, the North America respiratory care devices market is segmented into chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), sleep apnea, asthma, infectious diseases, and others. Based on end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, home care, and ambulatory care. Based on country, the North America respiratory care devices market is segmented into the US, Mexico, and Canada.

Companies Mentioned Koninklijke Philips N.V., ResMed Inc., Medtronic, Masimo, THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC, Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Invacare Corporation, Getinge AB., Nihon Kohden Corporation, Air Liquide, and Teleflex Incorporated are a few major companies operating in the North America respiratory care devices market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Research Report Guidance

1.3 Segmentation

1.3.1 North America Respiratory Care Devices Market - By Product

1.3.2 North America Respiratory Care Devices Market - By Indication

1.3.3 North America Respiratory Care Devices Market - By End User

1.3.4 North America Respiratory Care Devices Market - By Country



2. North America Respiratory Care Devices Market - Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. North America Respiratory Care Devices Market - Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America- PEST Analysis

4.3 Expert Opinion



5. North America Respiratory Care Devices Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Prevalence of Infectious Respiratory Diseases

5.1.2 Rapidly Increasing Cases of Asthma and COPD

5.1.3 Rising Number of Products Launches and Approvals

5.1.4 Growing R&D Investment for North America Respiratory Care Devices Market

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Cutthroat Competition among Market Players

5.2.2 Unfavourable Reimbursement Scenario

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Growing Demand for Home Care Therapeutic Devices

5.3.2 Technological Advancement in North America Respiratory Care Devices Market

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Growing Adoption of Mobile/Digital North America Respiratory Care Devices Market

5.4.2 Paradigm Shift Towards Value-Based Technology Solutions

5.5 Impact Analysis



6. North America Respiratory Care Devices Market- Analysis

6.1 North America Respiratory Care Devices Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis

6.1.1 North America: North America Respiratory Care Devices Market, 2019-2028 (US$ Million)



7. North America Respiratory Care Devices Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2028- by Product

7.1 Overview

7.2 North America Respiratory Care Devices Market Share, By Product 2022 & 2028 (%)

7.2.1 North America: North America Respiratory Care Devices Market, by Product, 2019-2028 (US$ 'Million)

7.2.1.1 North America: North America Respiratory Care Devices Market, by Therapeutic Devices, 2019-2028 (US$ 'Million)

7.2.1.1.1 North America: North America Respiratory Care Devices Market, by Positive Airway Pressure (PAP) Devices, 2019-2028 (US$ 'Million)

7.2.1.1.2 North America: North America Respiratory Care Devices Market, by Oxygen concentrator, 2019-2028 (US$ 'Million)

7.2.1.1.3 North America: North America Respiratory Care Devices Market, by Inhalers, 2019-2028 (US$ 'Million)

7.2.1.2 North America: North America Respiratory Care Devices Market, by Monitoring Devices, 2019-2028 (US$ 'Million)

7.2.1.3 North America: North America Respiratory Care Devices Market, by Diagnostic Devices, 2019-2028 (US$ 'Million)

7.2.1.4 North America: North America Respiratory Care Devices Market, by Consumables and Accessories, 2019-2028 (US$ 'Million)

7.3 Therapeutic Devices

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Therapeutic Devices: North America Respiratory Care Devices Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)

7.3.3 Positive Airway Pressure (PAP) Devices

7.3.3.1 Overview

7.3.3.2 Positive Airway Pressure (PAP) Devices: North America Respiratory Care Devices Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)

7.3.3.3 Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)

7.3.3.3.1 Overview

7.3.3.3.2 Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP): North America Respiratory Care Devices Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)

7.3.3.4 Automatic Positive Airway Pressure (APAP) Devices

7.3.3.4.1 Overview

7.3.3.4.2 Automatic Positive Airway Pressure (APAP) Devices: North America Respiratory Care Devices Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)

7.3.3.5 Bilevel Positive Airway Pressure (BiPAP) Devices

7.3.3.5.1 Overview

7.3.3.5.2 Bilevel Positive Airway Pressure (BiPAP) Devices: North America Respiratory Care Devices Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)

7.3.4 Oxygen Concentrators

7.3.4.1 Overview

7.3.4.2 Oxygen Concentrators: North America Respiratory Care Devices Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)

7.3.4.3 Fixed Oxygen Concentrators

7.3.4.3.1 Overview

7.3.4.3.2 Fixed Oxygen Concentrators: North America Respiratory Care Devices Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)

7.3.4.4 Portable Oxygen Concentrators

7.3.4.4.1 Overview

7.3.4.4.2 Portable Oxygen Concentrators: North America Respiratory Care Devices Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)

7.3.5 Ventilators

7.3.5.1 Overview

7.3.5.2 Ventilators: North America Respiratory Care Devices Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)

7.3.6 Inhalers

7.3.6.1 Overview

7.3.6.2 Inhalers: North America Respiratory Care Devices Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)

7.3.6.3 Metered Dose Inhalers (MDI)

7.3.6.3.1 Overview

7.3.6.3.2 Metered Dose Inhalers (MDI): North America Respiratory Care Devices Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)

7.3.6.4 Dry Powder Inhalers

7.3.6.4.1 Overview

7.3.6.4.2 Dry Powder Inhalers: North America Respiratory Care Devices Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)

7.3.7 Nebulizers

7.3.7.1 Overview

7.3.7.2 Nebulizers: North America Respiratory Care Devices Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)

7.3.8 Humidifiers

7.3.8.1 Overview

7.3.8.2 Humidifiers: North America Respiratory Care Devices Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

7.3.9 Others

7.3.9.1 Overview

7.3.9.2 Others: North America Respiratory Care Devices Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)

7.4 Monitoring Devices

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Monitoring Devices: North America Respiratory Care Devices Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)

7.4.3 Pulse Oximeters

7.4.3.1 Overview

7.4.3.2 Pulse Oximeters: North America Respiratory Care Devices Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)

7.4.4 Capnography

7.4.4.1 Overview

7.4.4.2 Capnography: North America Respiratory Care Devices Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)

7.4.5 Gas Analyzers

7.4.5.1 Overview

7.4.5.2 Gas Analyzer: North America Respiratory Care Devices Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)

7.5 Diagnostic Devices

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 Diagnostic Devices: North America Respiratory Care Devices Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)

7.5.3 Spirometers

7.5.3.1 Overview

7.5.3.2 Spirometer: North America Respiratory Care Devices Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)

7.5.4 Polysomnography Devices

7.5.4.1 Overview

7.5.4.2 Polysomnography Devices: North America Respiratory Care Devices Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)

7.5.5 Peak Flow Meters

7.5.5.1 Overview

7.5.5.2 Peak Flow Meters: North America Respiratory Care Devices Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)

7.5.6 Others Diagnostic Devices

7.5.6.1 Overview

7.5.6.2 Other Diagnostic Devices: North America Respiratory Care Devices Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)

7.6 Consumables & Accessories

7.6.1 Overview

7.6.2 Consumables & Accessories: North America Respiratory Care Devices Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)

7.6.3 Masks

7.6.3.1 Overview

7.6.3.2 Masks: North America Respiratory Care Devices Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)

7.6.4 Disposable Resuscitators

7.6.4.1 Overview

7.6.4.2 Disposable Resuscitators: North America Respiratory Care Devices Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)

7.6.5 Tracheostomy Tubes

7.6.5.1 Overview

7.6.5.2 Tracheostomy Tubes: North America Respiratory Care Devices Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)

7.6.6 Breathing Circuits

7.6.6.1 Overview

7.6.6.2 Breathing Circuits: North America Respiratory Care Devices Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)

7.6.7 Other Consumables and Accessories

7.6.7.1 Overview

7.6.7.2 Other Consumables and Accessories: North America Respiratory Care Devices Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)



8. North America Respiratory Care Devices Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 - by Indication

8.1 Overview

8.2 North America Respiratory Care Devices Market Share, By Indication 2022 & 2028 (%)

8.2.1 North America: North America Respiratory Care Devices Market, by Indications, 2019-2028 (US$ Million)

8.3 Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD): North America Respiratory Care Devices Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)

8.4 Sleep Apnea

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Sleep Apnea: North America Respiratory Care Devices Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)

8.5 Asthma

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 Asthma: North America Respiratory Care Devices Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)

8.6 Infectious Diseases

8.6.1 Overview

8.6.2 Infectious Diseases: North America Respiratory Care Devices Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)

8.7 Other Indications

8.7.1 Overview

8.7.2 Other Indications: North America Respiratory Care Devices Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)



9. North America Respiratory Care Devices Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 - by End User

9.1 Overview

9.2 North America Respiratory Care Devices Market Share, By End User 2022 & 2028 (%)

9.2.1 North America: North America Respiratory Care Devices Market, by End User, 2019-2028 (US$ Million)

9.3 Hospitals

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Hospitals: North America Respiratory Care Devices Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)

9.4 Home Care

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Home Care: North America Respiratory Care Devices Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)

9.5 Ambulatory Care

9.5.1 Overview

9.5.2 Ambulatory Care: North America Respiratory Care Devices Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)



10. North America Respiratory Care Devices Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 - Country Analysis

10.1 North America: North America Respiratory Care Devices Market

10.1.1 Overview

10.1.2 North America: North America Respiratory Care Devices Market, by Country, 2022 & 2028 (%)

10.1.2.1 US: North America Respiratory Care Devices Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ 'Million)

10.1.2.1.1 US: North America Respiratory Care Devices Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ 'Million)

10.1.2.1.2 US: North America Respiratory Care Devices Market, by Product, 2019-2028 (US$ 'Million)

10.1.2.1.2.1 US: North America Respiratory Care Devices Market, by Therapeutic Devices, 2019-2028 (US$ 'Million)

10.1.2.1.2.2 US: North America Respiratory Care Devices Market, by Monitoring Devices, 2019-2028 (US$ 'Million)

10.1.2.1.2.3 US: North America Respiratory Care Devices Market, by Diagnostic Devices, 2019-2028 (US$ 'Million)

10.1.2.1.2.4 US: North America Respiratory Care Devices Market, by Consumables and Accessories, 2019-2028 (US$ 'Million)

10.1.2.1.3 US: North America Respiratory Care Devices Market, by Indications, 2019-2028 (US$ Million)

10.1.2.1.4 US: North America Respiratory Care Devices Market, by End User, 2019-2028 (US$ Million)

10.1.2.2 Canada: North America Respiratory Care Devices Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ 'Million)

10.1.2.2.1 Canada: North America Respiratory Care Devices Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ 'Million)

10.1.2.2.2 Canada: North America Respiratory Care Devices Market, by Product, 2019-2028 (US$ 'Million)

10.1.2.2.2.1 Canada: North America Respiratory Care Devices Market, by Therapeutic Devices, 2019-2028 (US$ 'Million)

10.1.2.2.2.2 Canada: North America Respiratory Care Devices Market, by Monitoring Devices, 2019-2028 (US$ 'Million)

10.1.2.2.2.3 Canada: North America Respiratory Care Devices Market, by Diagnostic Devices, 2019-2028 (US$ 'Million)

10.1.2.2.2.4 Canada: North America Respiratory Care Devices Market, by Consumables and Accessories, 2019-2028 (US$ 'Million)

10.1.2.2.3 Canada: North America Respiratory Care Devices Market, by Indications, 2019-2028 (US$ Million)

10.1.2.2.4 Canada: North America Respiratory Care Devices Market, by End User, 2019-2028 (US$ Million)

10.1.2.3 Mexico: North America Respiratory Care Devices Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ 'Million)

10.1.2.3.1 Mexico: North America Respiratory Care Devices Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ 'Million)

10.1.2.3.2 Mexico: North America Respiratory Care Devices Market, by Product, 2019-2028 (US$ 'Million)

10.1.2.3.2.1 Mexico: North America Respiratory Care Devices Market, by Therapeutic Devices, 2019-2028 (US$ 'Million)

10.1.2.3.2.2 Mexico: North America Respiratory Care Devices Market, by Positive Airway Pressure (PAP) Devices, 2019-2028 (US$ 'Million)

10.1.2.3.2.3 Mexico: North America Respiratory Care Devices Market, by Oxygen concentrator, 2019-2028 (US$ 'Million)

10.1.2.3.2.4 Mexico: North America Respiratory Care Devices Market, by Inhalers, 2019-2028 (US$ 'Million)

10.1.2.3.2.5 Mexico: North America Respiratory Care Devices Market, by Monitoring Devices, 2019-2028 (US$ 'Million)

10.1.2.3.2.6 Mexico: North America Respiratory Care Devices Market, by Diagnostic Devices, 2019-2028 (US$ 'Million)

10.1.2.3.2.7 Mexico: North America Respiratory Care Devices Market, by Consumables and Accessories, 2019-2028 (US$ 'Million)

10.1.2.3.3 Mexico: North America Respiratory Care Devices Market, by Indications, 2019-2028 (US$ Million)

10.1.2.3.4 Mexico: North America Respiratory Care Devices Market, by End User, 2019-2028 (US$ Million)



11. North America Respiratory Care Devices Market-Industry Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Growth Strategies Done by the Companies in the Market, (%)

11.3 Organic Developments

11.3.1 Overview

11.4 Inorganic Developments

11.4.1 Overview



12. Company Profiles

12.1 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

12.1.1 Key Facts

12.1.2 Business Description

12.1.3 Products and Services

12.1.4 Financial Overview

12.1.5 SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Key Developments

12.2 ResMed Inc.

12.2.1 Key Facts

12.2.2 Business Description

12.2.3 Products and Services

12.2.4 Financial Overview

12.2.5 SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Key Developments

12.3 Medtronic

12.3.1 Key Facts

12.3.2 Business Description

12.3.3 Products and Services

12.3.4 Financial Overview

12.3.5 SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Key Developments

12.4 Masimo

12.4.1 Key Facts

12.4.2 Business Description

12.4.3 Products and Services

12.4.4 Financial Overview

12.4.5 SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Key Developments

12.5 THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC.

12.5.1 Key Facts

12.5.2 Business Description

12.5.3 Products and Services

12.5.4 Financial Overview

12.5.5 SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Key Developments

12.6 Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

12.6.1 Key Facts

12.6.2 Business Description

12.6.3 Products and Services

12.6.4 Financial Overview

12.6.5 SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Key Developments

12.7 Invacare Corporation

12.7.1 Key Facts

12.7.2 Business Description

12.7.3 Products and Services

12.7.4 Financial Overview

12.7.5 SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Key Developments

12.8 Getinge AB.

12.8.1 Key Facts

12.8.2 Business Description

12.8.3 Products and Services

12.8.4 Financial Overview

12.8.5 SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Key Developments

12.9 Nihon Kohden Corporation

12.9.1 Key Facts

12.9.2 Business Description

12.9.3 Products and Services

12.9.4 Financial Overview

12.9.5 SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Key Developments

12.10 Air Liquide

12.10.1 Key Facts

12.10.2 Business Description

12.10.3 Products and Services

12.10.4 Financial Overview

12.10.5 SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Key Developments

12.11 Teleflex Incorporated

12.11.1 Key Facts

12.11.2 Business Description

12.11.3 Products and Services

12.11.4 Financial Overview

12.11.5 SWOT Analysis

12.11.6 Key Developments



13. Appendix

13.1 About the Publisher

13.2 Glossary of Terms



List of Figures

Figure 1. North America Respiratory Care Devices Market Segmentation

Figure 2. North America Respiratory Care Devices Market Overview

Figure 3. The Therapeutic Devices Segment Held Largest Share of Product Segment in North America Respiratory Care Devices Market

Figure 4. US is Expected to Show Remarkable Growth During the Forecast Period

Figure 5. North America PEST Analysis

Figure 6. Expert Opinion

Figure 7. North America Respiratory Care Devices Market Impact Analysis of Driver and Restraints

Figure 8. North America Respiratory Care Devices Market - Revenue Forecast and Analysis - 2020- 2028

Figure 9. North America Respiratory Care Devices Market Share, By Product 2022 & 2028 (%)

Figure 10. Therapeutic Devices: North America Respiratory Care Devices Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)

Figure 11. Positive Airway Pressure (PAP) Devices: North America Respiratory Care Devices Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)

Figure 12. Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP): North America Respiratory Care Devices Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)

Figure 13. Automatic Positive Airway Pressure (APAP): North America Respiratory Care Devices Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)

Figure 14. Bilevel Positive Airway Pressure (BiPAP) Devices: North America Respiratory Care Devices Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)

Figure 15. Oxygen Concentrators: North America Respiratory Care Devices Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)

Figure 16. Fixed Oxygen Concentrators: North America Respiratory Care Devices Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)

Figure 17. Portable Oxygen Concentrators: North America Respiratory Care Devices Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)

Figure 18. Ventilators: North America Respiratory Care Devices Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)

Figure 19. Inhalers: North America Respiratory Care Devices Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)

Figure 20. Metered Dose Inhalers North America Respiratory Care Devices Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)

Figure 21. Dry Powder Inhalers: North America Respiratory Care Devices Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)

Figure 22. Nebulizers: North America Respiratory Care Devices Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)

Figure 23. Humidifiers: North America Respiratory Care Devices Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)

Figure 24. Others: North America Respiratory Care Devices Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)

Figure 25. Monitoring Devices: North America Respiratory Care Devices Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)

Figure 26. Pulse Oximeters: North America Respiratory Care Devices Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)

Figure 27. Capnography: North America Respiratory Care Devices Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)

Figure 28. Gas Analyzer: North America Respiratory Care Devices Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)

Figure 29. Diagnostic Devices: North America Respiratory Care Devices Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)

Figure 30. Spirometer: North America Respiratory Care Devices Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)

Figure 31. Polysomnography Devices: North America Respiratory Care Devices Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)

Figure 32. Peak Flow Meters: North America Respiratory Care Devices Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)

Figure 33. Other Diagnostic Devices: North America Respiratory Care Devices Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)

Figure 34. Consumables & Accessories: North America Respiratory Care Devices Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)

Figure 35. Masks: North America Respiratory Care Devices Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)

Figure 36. Disposable Resuscitators: North America Respiratory Care Devices Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)

Figure 37. Tracheostomy Tubes: North America Respiratory Care Devices Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)

Figure 38. Breathing Circuits: North America Respiratory Care Devices Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)

Figure 39. Other Consumables and Accessories: North America Respiratory Care Devices Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)

Figure 40. North America Respiratory Care Devices Market Share, By Indication 2022 & 2028 (%)

Figure 41. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD): North America Respiratory Care Devices Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)

Figure 42. Sleep Apnea: North America Respiratory Care Devices Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)

Figure 43. Asthma: North America Respiratory Care Devices Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)

Figure 44. Infectious Diseases: North America Respiratory Care Devices Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)

Figure 45. Other Indications: North America Respiratory Care Devices Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)

Figure 46. North America Respiratory Care Devices Market Share, By End User 2022 & 2028 (%)

Figure 47. Hospitals: North America Respiratory Care Devices Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)

Figure 48. Home Care: North America Respiratory Care Devices Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)

Figure 49. Ambulatory Care: North America Respiratory Care Devices Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)

Figure 50. North America: North America Respiratory Care Devices Market, by Key Country - Revenue (2021) (US$ 'Million)

Figure 51. North America: North America Respiratory Care Devices Market, by Country, 2022 & 2028 (%)

Figure 52. US: North America Respiratory Care Devices Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ 'Million)

Figure 53. Canada: North America Respiratory Care Devices Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ 'Million)

Figure 54. Mexico: North America Respiratory Care Devices Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ 'Million)

Figure 55. Growth Strategies Done by the Companies in the Market, (%)



List of Tables

Table 1. Recent Launches/Approvals of Respiratory Care Medical Devices

Table 2. North America: North America Respiratory Care Devices Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

Table 3. North America: North America Respiratory Care Devices Market, by Product - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ 'Million)

Table 4. North America: North America Respiratory Care Devices Market, by Therapeutic Devices - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ 'Million)

Table 5. North America: North America Respiratory Care Devices Market, by Positive Airway Pressure (PAP) Devices - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ 'Million)

Table 6. North America: North America Respiratory Care Devices Market, by Oxygen concentrator - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ 'Million)

Table 7. North America: North America Respiratory Care Devices Market, by Inhalers - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ 'Million)

Table 8. North America: North America Respiratory Care Devices Market, by Monitoring Devices - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ 'Million)

Table 9. North America: North America Respiratory Care Devices Market, by Diagnostic Devices - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ 'Million)

Table 10. North America: North America Respiratory Care Devices Market, by Consumables and Accessories - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ 'Million)

Table 11. North America: North America Respiratory Care Devices Market, by Indications - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

Table 12. North America: North America Respiratory Care Devices Market, by End User - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

Table 13. US: North America Respiratory Care Devices Market, by Product - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ 'Million)

Table 14. US: North America Respiratory Care Devices Market, by Therapeutic Devices - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ 'Million)

Table 15. US: North America Respiratory Care Devices Market, by Positive Airway Pressure (PAP) Devices - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ 'Million)

Table 16. US: North America Respiratory Care Devices Market, by Oxygen concentrator - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ 'Million)

Table 17. US: North America Respiratory Care Devices Market, by Inhalers - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ 'Million)

Table 18. US: North America Respiratory Care Devices Market, by Monitoring Devices - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ 'Million)

Table 19. US: North America Respiratory Care Devices Market, by Diagnostic Devices - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ 'Million)

Table 20. US: North America Respiratory Care Devices Market, by Consumables and Accessories - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ 'Million)

Table 21. US: North America Respiratory Care Devices Market, by Indications - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

Table 22. US: North America Respiratory Care Devices Market, by End User - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

Table 23. Canada: North America Respiratory Care Devices Market, by Product - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ 'Million)

Table 24. Canada: North America Respiratory Care Devices Market, by Therapeutic Devices - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ 'Million)

Table 25. Canada: North America Respiratory Care Devices Market, by Positive Airway Pressure (PAP) Devices - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ 'Million)

Table 26. Canada: North America Respiratory Care Devices Market, by Oxygen concentrator - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ 'Million)

Table 27. Canada: North America Respiratory Care Devices Market, by Inhalers - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ 'Million)

Table 28. Canada: North America Respiratory Care Devices Market, by Monitoring Devices - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ 'Million)

Table 29. Canada: North America Respiratory Care Devices Market, by Diagnostic Devices - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ 'Million)

Table 30. Canada: North America Respiratory Care Devices Market, by Consumables and Accessories - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ 'Million)

Table 31. Canada: North America Respiratory Care Devices Market, by Indications - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

Table 32. Canada: North America Respiratory Care Devices Market, by End User - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

Table 33. Mexico: North America Respiratory Care Devices Market, by Product - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ 'Million)

Table 34. Mexico: North America Respiratory Care Devices Market, by Therapeutic Devices - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ 'Million)

Table 35. Mexico: North America Respiratory Care Devices Market, by Positive Airway Pressure (PAP) Devices - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ 'Million)

Table 36. Mexico: North America Respiratory Care Devices Market, by Oxygen concentrator - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ 'Million)

Table 37. Mexico: North America Respiratory Care Devices Market, by Inhalers - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ 'Million)

Table 38. Mexico: North America Respiratory Care Devices Market, by Monitoring Devices - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ 'Million)

Table 39. Mexico: North America Respiratory Care Devices Market, by Diagnostic Devices - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ 'Million)

Table 40. Mexico: North America Respiratory Care Devices Market, by Consumables and Accessories - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ 'Million)

Table 41. Mexico: North America Respiratory Care Devices Market, by Indications - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

Table 42. Mexico: North America Respiratory Care Devices Market, by End User - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

Table 43. Organic Developments Done By Companies

Table 44. Inorganic Developments Done By Companies

Table 45. Glossary of Terms

