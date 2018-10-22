North America Retail Analytics Market - Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 - 2023

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- North America Retail Analytics Market By Component (Software & Services), By Deployment Mode (Cloud & On-Premise), By Application, By End User Sector, By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 – 2023



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05593643



According to "North America Retail Analytics Market By Component, By Deployment Mode, By Application, By End User Sector, By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 – 2023" retail analytics market is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 19% by 2023, owing to increasing demand to reduce CAPEX/OPEX across retail sector, and rapid adoption of SMACT (Social, Mobile, Analytics, Cloud & IoT) technologies.Increasing number of retail chains, emerging demand for pricing optimization and rising adoption of omni-channel business model are also expected to fuel the market in the coming years.



Moreover, increasing internet and mobile adoption rate, dynamic consumer demands and changing consumption pattern are likely to further aid the market growth. Some of the major players operating in the North America retail analytics market are IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, SAS Institute Inc., Qlik, Infor, Tibco Software Inc., Tableau Software, Sisense, etc.



"North America Retail Analytics Market By Component, By Deployment Mode, By Application, By End User Sector, By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 – 2023" discusses the following aspects of retail analytics market in North America:

•Retail Analytics Market Size, Share & Forecast

•Segmental Analysis – By Component (Software & Services), By Deployment Mode (Cloud & On-Premise), By Application, By End User Sector, By Country

•Competitive Analysis

•Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities



Why You Should Buy This Report?

•To gain an in-depth understanding of retail analytics market in North America

•To identify the on-going trends and anticipated growth in the next five years

•To help industry consultants, retail analytics market distributor, distributors and other stakeholders align their market-centric strategies

•To obtain research-based business decisions and add weight to presentations and marketing material

•To gain competitive knowledge of leading market players

•To avail 10% customization in the report without any extra charges and get the research data or trends added in the report as per the buyer's specific needs



Report Methodology

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary research.Primary research included interaction with retail analytics market distributor, distributors and industry experts.



Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports and proprietary databases.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05593643



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

