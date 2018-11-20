North America Ride Hailing Market Report 2013-2023 Featuring Uber, Lyft, Bosch, IBM, TomTom, BMW & Didi Chuxing
11:00 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "North America Ride Hailing Market By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car & Micro Mobility Vehicle), By Internet Connectivity (3G, 4G, 5G & Wi-Fi), By Service Type, By Vehicle Connectivity, By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2017-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
North America ride hailing market is projected to reach $ 35 billion by 2023, on the back of growing collaboration between OEMs and ride hailing service providers across the region, surging internet penetration, increasing preference of millennials for ride hailing or e-hailing services, and development of semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicles.
Some of the other factors that would have a positive impact on the market are rising concerns regarding air pollution levels and growing investments by several major players in the market.
North America Ride Hailing Market, 2017-2023 discusses the following aspects of ride hailing market in North America:
- Ride Hailing Market Size, Share & Forecast
- Segmental Analysis - By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car & Micro Mobility Vehicle), By Internet Connectivity (3G, 4G, 5G & Wi-Fi), By Service Type, By Vehicle Connectivity, By Country
- Competitive Analysis
- Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities
Why You Should Buy This Report?
- To gain an in-depth understanding of ride hailing in North America
- To identify the on-going trends and anticipated growth in the next five years
- To help industry consultants, ride hailing distributors and other stakeholders align their market-centric strategies
- To obtain research-based business decisions and add weight to presentations and marketing material
- To gain competitive knowledge of leading market players
- To avail of 10% customization in the report without any extra charges and get the research data or trends added in the report as per the buyer's specific needs
Some of the major players operating in North America ride hailing market are
- Uber Technologies Inc.
- Lyft Inc.
- Didi Chuxing
- BMW AG
- Aptiv PLC
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- IBM Corporation
- Gett Inc.
- ANI Technologies Private Limited
- TomTom International
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Analyst View
4. North America Ride Hailing Market Outlook
4.1. Market Size & Forecast
4.1.1. By Value
4.2. Market Share & Forecast
4.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car Vs. Micro Mobility Vehicles)
4.2.2. By Internet Connectivity (3G, 4G, Wi-Fi, and 5G)
4.2.3. By Service Type (E-hailing, Car Sharing, and Station Based Mobility)
4.2.4. By Vehicle Connectivity (V2P, V2I, V2V, and Others)
4.2.5. By Country
4.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Vehicle Type)
4.4. Market Attractiveness Index (By Internet Connectivity)
4.5. Market Attractiveness Index (By Service Type)
4.6. Market Attractiveness Index (By Vehicle Connectivity)
4.7. Market Attractiveness Index (By Country)
4.8. North America Ride Hailing Market Country Analysis
4.8.1. United States Ride Hailing Market Outlook
4.8.1.1. Market Size & Forecast
4.8.1.1.1. By Value
4.8.1.2. Market Share & Forecast
4.8.1.2.1. By Vehicle Type
4.8.1.2.2. By Internet Connectivity
4.8.1.2.3. By Service Type
4.8.1.2.4. By Vehicle Connectivity
4.8.1.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Vehicle Type)
4.8.2. Canada Ride Hailing Market Outlook
4.8.2.1. Market Size & Forecast
4.8.2.1.1. By Value
4.8.2.2. Market Share & Forecast
4.8.2.2.1. By Vehicle Type
4.8.2.2.2. By Internet Connectivity
4.8.2.2.3. By Service Type
4.8.2.2.4. By Vehicle Connectivity
4.8.2.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Vehicle Type)
4.8.3. Mexico Ride Hailing Market Outlook
4.8.3.1. Market Size & Forecast
4.8.3.1.1. By Value
4.8.3.2. Market Share & Forecast
4.8.3.2.1. By Vehicle Type
4.8.3.2.2. By Internet Connectivity
4.8.3.2.3. By Service Type
4.8.3.2.4. By Vehicle Connectivity
4.8.3.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Vehicle Type)
5. Market Dynamics
5.1. Drivers
5.2. Challenges
6. Market Trends & Developments
7. Competitive Landscape
8. Strategic Recommendations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/jzzdsf/north_america?w=5
Did you know that we also offer Custom Research? Visit our Custom Research page to learn more and schedule a meeting with our Custom Research Manager.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article