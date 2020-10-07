North America Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market to 2026

DUBLIN, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market By Type (Pool Vacuum Cleaner and Floor Vacuum Cleaner), By Distribution Channel (Online and Offline), By Country, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The use of robotic vacuum cleaners over conventional cleaners is expected to increase due to various benefits, such as cost-effectiveness in terms of human capital.



Many types of robovacs need to be recharged after they have operated for a certain amount of time, whereas other types can locate their docking stations and can recharge themselves. In comparison, robotic vacuum cleaners need much less maintenance than traditional vacuum cleaners.



In fact, they are smaller in size and consume less space. They can also easily enter spaces under the beds, cabinets, and tables without any effort due to their small size. As the robots are equipped with sensors, they can protect themselves from hitting other objects or falling down the stairs.



Many models can also be used for wet cleaning, vacuuming, and wet-mopping the floor in a single pass (sweep and mop combo). The water could gradually crawl through the mop, the mopping like human beings do. A robot mop can tackle multiple surfaces and comes with a variety of different cleaning modes that give you options for sweeping, vacuuming, and mopping damp or wet floors. The Robot Mop performs best on hard floor surfaces and is well suited for hardwood, laminate, and tile flooring styles.



Companies Profiled

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Xiaomi Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (Samsung Group)

Panasonic Corporation

Pentair PLC

iRobot Corporation

Maytronics Ltd. (Kibbutz Yizre'el Holdings 2004 ACS Ltd.)

Neato Robotics, Inc.

SharkNinja Operating LLC (CDH Private Equity)

Ecovacs Robotics Co., Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global

3.1 Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

3.2.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

3.3 Top Winning Strategies

3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2016-2020)

3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: (Product Launches and Product Expansions: 2017, Oct - 2020, May) Leading Players



Chapter 4. North America Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market by Type

4.1 North America Pool Vacuum Cleaner Market by Country

4.2 North America Floor Vacuum Cleaner Market by Country



Chapter 5. North America Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market by Distribution Channel

5.1 North America Online Market by Country

5.2 North America Offline Market by Country



Chapter 6. North America Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market by Country

6.1 US Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market

6.1.1 US Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market by Type

6.1.2 US Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market by Distribution Channel

6.2 Canada Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market

6.3 Mexico Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market

6.4 Rest of North America Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market



Chapter 7. Company Profiles



SOURCE Research and Markets

