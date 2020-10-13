North America Scintillator Market Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2020-2025: Focus on Healthcare, Homeland Security, Industrial Application, Nuclear Power Plants

DUBLIN, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Scintillator Market By Material (Organic v/s Inorganic), By Application (Healthcare, Homeland Security, Industrial Application, Nuclear Power Plants, Others), By End User, By Country, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North American Scintillator Market is driven by innovative and advanced technologies, government funding for increased R&D, need for radiation detection instruments across the various application markets, and development of high-performance products at a low cost, among others. Additionally, increasing number of power plants in the region is further expected to fuel the growth of market during forecast period.

The North American Scintillator Market can be segmented based on material, application, end user and country. Based on application, the market can be fragmented into healthcare, homeland security, industrial application, nuclear power plants and others. The healthcare segment is anticipated to dominate the market during forecast period owing to the increasing use of scintillators for detecting and analysing various cardiovascular and neurological diseases.

Major companies operating in the North American Scintillator Market include Canberra Industries Inc., Ludlum Measurements Inc., Mirion Technologies Inc., Radiation Monitoring Devices, Zecotek Photonics, Saint-Gobain Corporation, Hitachi Metals America Ltd, Hamamatsu Photonics, Rexon Components Inc., TDL Systems Inc, among others.

The players in the scintillator market are engaging in partnerships and acquisitions in order to increase their market share.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021-2025

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer



5. North America Scintillator Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Material (Organic v/s Inorganic)

5.2.2. By Application (Healthcare, Homeland Security, Industrial Application, Nuclear Power Plants, Others)

5.2.3. By End User (Personal Instrument, Hand-Held Instruments, Fixed, and Installed Instruments)

5.2.4. By Company (2018)

5.2.5. By Region

5.3. Product Market Map

5.4. North America: Country Analysis



6. Market Dynamics

6.1. Drivers

6.2. Challenges



7. Market Trends & Developments



8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Competition Outlook

8.2. Regional Players Profiled (Leading Companies)

8.2.1. Canberra Industries Inc.

8.2.2. Ludlum Measurements Inc.

8.2.3. Mirion Technologies Inc.

8.2.4. Radiation Monitoring Devices

8.2.5. Zecotek Photonics

8.2.6. Saint-Gobain Corporation

8.2.7. Hitachi Metals America Ltd

8.2.8. Hamamatsu Photonics

8.2.9. Rexon Components Inc.

8.2.10. TDL Systems Inc.



9. Strategic Recommendations



