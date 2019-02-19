North America Semi & Fully Autonomous Vehicle Market - Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2016-2030

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- North America Semi & Fully Autonomous Vehicle Market By Automation Level (L0, L1, L2, etc), By Component (Embedded System, Camera, etc), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car & Commercial Vehicle), By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2016-2030



According to "North America Semi & Fully Autonomous Vehicle Market By Automation Level, By Component, By Vehicle Type, By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2016-2030" semi & fully autonomous vehicle market stood at $ 1.7 billion in 2016 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 22% to cross $ 26.2 billion by 2030. Anticipated growth in the market can be attributed to rising focus of automotive OEMs on enhancing safety features in the vehicles along with government support towards developing driverless vehicles. According to a study by the Department of Transportation, United States, majority of the road accidents are caused due to human error, and semi & fully autonomous vehicles significantly eliminate this risk as due to various safety features. Additionally, growing interest of technology giants such as Google, Intel, etc., towards autonomous vehicles is encouraging companies worldwide to focus on this segment. Some of the major players operating in North America semi & fully autonomous vehicle market are BMW AG, General Motors Co., Toyota Motor Corporation, Ford Motor Company, Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., Volkswagen AG, Tesla Motors Inc., Volvo Car Corporation, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) NV, Hyundai Motor Company. to "North America Semi & Fully Autonomous Vehicle Market By Automation Level, By Component, By Vehicle Type, By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2016-2030" discusses the following aspects of Semi & Fully Autonomous Vehicle market in North America:



• Semi & Fully Autonomous Vehicle Market Size, Share & Forecast

• Segmental Analysis – By Automation Level (L0, L1, L2, etc), By Component (Embedded System, Camera, etc), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car & Commercial Vehicle), By Country

• Competitive Analysis

• Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities



Report Methodology

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary research.Primary research included interaction with Semi & Fully Autonomous Vehicle distributors and industry experts.



Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports and proprietary databases.



