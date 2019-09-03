North America Semiconductor Microcomponents Market Report 2019-2024 with Profiles of Intel, Advacned Micro Devices, NXP Semiconductors, and STMicroelectronics

DUBLIN, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Semiconductor Microcomponents Market - Forecasts from 2019 to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America Semiconductor Microcomponents market is projected to grow to US$9.634 billion by 2024

The focus by the government of the United States to expand domestic manufacturing is anticipated to drive the revenue generation opportunity for the microcomponent manufacturers to generate higher revenues from the region. Simultaneously, the improvement in the business environment is resulting in many end-user producers to shift their production base in Mexico, which is further expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

This research study examines the current market trends related to demand, supply, and sales, in addition to the recent developments. Major drivers, restraints, and opportunities have been covered to provide an exhaustive picture of the market.

The analysis presents in-depth information regarding the development, trends, and industry policies and regulations being implemented by the relevant agencies. Further, the overall regulatory framework of the market has been exhaustively covered to offer stakeholders a better understanding of the key factors affecting the overall market environment.



Identification of key industry players in the industry and their revenue contribution to the overall business or relevant segment aligned to the study have been covered as a part of competitive intelligence

The values obtained are correlated with the primary inputs of the key stakeholders in the Semiconductor Microcomponents value chain. The last step involves complete market engineering which includes analyzing the data from different sources and existing proprietary datasets while using various data triangulation methods for market breakdown and forecasting.



Major industry players profiled as part of the report are Intel Corporation, Advacned Micro Devices, Inc., NXP Semiconductors, and STMicroelectronics among others.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Overview

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope Of The Study

1.4. Currency

1.5. Assumptions

1.6. Base, And Forecast Years Timeline



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Design

2.2. Secondary Sources



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Segmentation

4.2. Market Drivers

4.3. Market Restraints

4.4. Market Opportunities

4.5. Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.6. Life Cycle Analysis - Regional Snapshot

4.7. Market Attractiveness



5. North America Semiconductor Microcompnents Market By Type

5.1. Microprocessors

5.2. Microcontrollers

5.3. Digital Signal Processors



6. North America Semiconductor Microcompnents Market By Industry Vertical

6.1. Communication

6.2. Consumer Electronics

6.3. Automotive

6.4. Manufacturing



7. North America Semiconductor Microcomponents Market By Geography

7.1. US

7.2. Canada

7.3. Mexico

7.4. Others



8. Competitive Intelligence

8.1. Competitive Benchmarking And Analysis

8.2. Recent Investment And Deals

8.3. Strategies Of Key Players



9. Company Profiles

9.1. Intel Corporation

9.2. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

9.3. Marvell

9.4. Microchip Technology

9.5. NXP Semiconductors

9.6. Renesas Electronics

9.7. STMicroelectronics

9.8. Analog Devices, Inc.

9.9. Texas Instruments



