North America SLC NAND Flash Memory Market to 2027 - Regional Analysis and Forecasts by Type; Application; Density

The North America SLC NAND flash memory market accounted for US$ 348.4 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period 2019-2027, to account for US$ 616.1 Mn in 2027.

The increasing need for technological developments and smart features and increase in demand owing to penetration of IoT technology are boosting the SLC NAND flash memory market growth. Moreover, the rising demand for autonomous cars is expected to propel the SLC NAND flash memory market in the near future. However, the manufacturing challenges might impact the demand-supply equilibrium.

The SLC NAND flash memories are highly dependent upon complicated switching mechanism and exotic materials due to which the development of these memories becomes a lengthy task. The exotic materials used in the development of SLC NAND flash memories are usually the Transition Metal Dichalcogenides (TMD) that possess an impressive property which enables them to lend new varieties of processing and storing data.

As these materials have electrons moving amid them, they hold the potential to make the SLC NAND flash memory have better properties that cannot be found in conventional memories. However, as the development technology is new to the industry and highly complicated, the cost of manufacturing each memory is chip is relatively very high. Furthermore, the lag in their development also makes it challenging forte manufacturers to maintain the equilibrium between the burgeoning demand and slow supply of the SLC NAND flash memories.

The SLC NAND flash memory market is fragmented in nature due to the presence of several industries, and the competitive dynamics in the market is anticipated to change during the coming years. In addition to this, various initiatives are undertaken by governmental bodies to accelerate the SLC NAND flash memory market further.

One of the crucial aspects of ensuring that any organization in North America is compliant with the rules of how data is stored is data retention. In the data retention policy, an organization is required to save certain specific data for a specified period before safely deleting it. The Sarbanes-Oxley Act in the US requires the public accounting firms to retain the documentation related to the audits of the organization of seven years.

The public companies need to retain the purchase orders of five years. As a result of this compliance, the organizations are demanding for higher storage volumes that have a direct impact on the memory market. Such regulations are inflicting positive influence in the growth of the flash memory market.

The SLC NAND flash memory market on the basis of application is divided into automotive, industrial, communication, computers & IT, consumer electronics, and others. Industrial applications frequently require real-time operating systems (RTOS), development tools, and software algorithmic software.

These applications further need security features to be built-in their software and solutions. Thus, large sensor-based electronic integrations pave the way for the needs of high-quality storage devices and thereby push the growth in the SLC NAND flash memory market for industrial application.

Further, the manufacturing sector is expanding rapidly with the emerging investments from various regions in technological advancements. The manufacturers are anticipated to invest 13% more in several non-residential buildings and machinery in such regions in the coming years. This expansion in the manufacturing sector is expected to embrace technological advancements to enhance the plant productivity, maintain process flow with varying customer demands, and gain a competitive edge over competitors.

