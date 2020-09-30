NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --



North America small molecule drug delivery market is expected to reach US$ 26,458.48 million by 2027 from US$ 12,791.35 million in 2019. The market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 9.8% from 2020 to 2027.



The growth of the North America small molecule drug delivery market is majorly attributed to the growing number of small molecules drug approvals. However, high cost associated with drug development is the major factor hindering the market growth.

Different diseases and conditions can be treated with the help of small molecules and can be quite diverse in their mechanisms of action.Its physiochemical properties and small size make them an effective enzyme inhibitors and allosteric modifiers and can target extracellular proteins or intracellular receptors in the cytosol, nuclei, and central nervous system.



Therefore, small molecule-based drug approvals have been increased in the past five years owing to their effectiveness against a wide range of indications.Various pharmaceutical companies are engaged in the development of several small-molecule drugs, as there is always a need for innovative therapeutic approaches for the treatment of various chronic indications.



Small molecule-based drug candidates-based pipeline are growing for a wide range of therapeutic applications, such as oncology, hypertension, diabetes, and inflammatory disorders. The growing pipeline of small molecule-based drugs for various indications is boosting the drug discovery activities across the industry

Compound Name

Compound Type

Company Name

Clinical Phase

Indication

PF-06821497

Small Molecule

Pfizer Inc.

Phase 1

Cancer

PF-07081532

Small Molecule

Pfizer Inc.

Phase 1

Diabetes Mellitus-Type 2, Obesity

R835

Small Molecule

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Phase 1

Inflammatory

Disorders



Based on therapeutic area, the North America small molecule drug delivery market is segmented into oncology, central nervous system, cardiovascular, respiratory, orthopedics, immunology, rare diseases, and other therapeutic areas.The oncology segment held the largest share of the market in 2019.



However, the rare diseases segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

Based on process/phase, the market is segmented into target discovery, target validation, lead generation and refinement, and preclinical development. In 2019, the lead generation and refinement segment held the largest share of the market; however, target discovery segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), National Cancer Institute (NCI), World Health Organization (WHO), National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), and National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI) are among the major primary and secondary sources for the North America small molecule drug delivery market included in the report.



