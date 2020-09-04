North America Smart Dishwasher Market Outlook 2020-2026 Featuring Bosch, LG Electronics, Samsung Electronics, Whirlpool, Panasonic and More

DUBLIN, Sept. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Smart Dishwasher Market By Product (Free Standing Dishwasher and Built-in Dishwasher), By Application (Households and Commercial), By Country, Industry Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North American Smart Dishwasher Market is expected to witness market growth of 13.4% CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2026).



Rising demand for these household appliances has become a requirement today with a demanding working climate and a deteriorating work-life balance, which is expected to increase the momentum of the smart dishwasher market in the coming assessment period. Innovations in kitchen appliances that function more effectively, rising spending on kitchen or home renovation designs and remodeling old kitchen concepts are some of the main drivers for the smart dishwasher market in the coming forecast period.



In addition, the convenience of remotely controlled smart dishwashers is expected to bring more development on the market's demand side. The growing prevalence of modern kitchen appliances in every home has led consumers to decorate and renovate their home according to the latest trends and smart items. With income rates growing rapidly in most emerging markets, the dishwasher industry could see enormous growth in the coming years. Another factor that may drive growth is the new technological advances, in particular the increasing popularity of smart homes.



Based on Product, the market is segmented into Free Standing Dishwasher and Built-in Dishwasher. Based on Application, the market is segmented into Households and Commercial. Based on countries, the market is segmented into U.S., Mexico, Canada, and Rest of North America.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stakeholders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Robert Bosch GmbH, LG Electronics, Inc. (LG Corporation), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (Samsung Group), Whirlpool Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Arcelik Group, Haier Group Corporation, Miele & Cie. KG, Electrolux AB, and SMEG S.p.A.



Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.4.1 North America Smart Dishwasher Market, by Product

1.4.2 North America Smart Dishwasher Market, by Application

1.4.3 North America Smart Dishwasher Market, by Country

1.5 Methodology for the Research



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. North America Smart Dishwasher Market by Product

3.1 North America Free Standing Dishwasher Market by Country

3.2 North America Built-in Dishwasher Market by Country



Chapter 4. North America Smart Dishwasher Market by Application

4.1 North America Households Market by Country

4.2 North America Commercial Market by Country



Chapter 5. North America Smart Dishwasher Market by Distribution Channel

5.1 North America Offline Market by Country

5.2 North America Online Market by Country



Chapter 6. North America Smart Dishwasher Market by Country

6.1 US Smart Dishwasher Market

6.2 Canada Smart Dishwasher Market

6.3 Mexico Smart Dishwasher Market

6.4 Rest of North America Smart Dishwasher Market



Chapter 7. Company Profiles

7.1 Robert Bosch GmbH

7.2 LG Electronics Inc. (LG Corporation)

7.3 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (Samsung Group)

7.4 Whirlpool Corporation

7.5 Panasonic Corporation

7.6 Arcelik Group

7.7 Haier Group Corporation

7.8 Miele & Cie. KG

7.9 Electrolux AB

7.10 SMEG S.p.A.



