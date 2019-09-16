North America Sodium Dichromate Market: Focus on Product Type and Application (Metal Finishing, Leather Tanning, Pigments, Wood Preservatives, and Others) - Analysis and Forecast, 2018-2023

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

North America Sodium Dichromate Market Anticipated to Reach $247.0 million by 2023

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

• What is the estimated North America sodium dichromate market size in terms of value and volume from What is the estimated global North America sodium dichromate market size in terms of value and volume from 2017 to 2023, along with the year-on-year growth rates and the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period, 2019-2023?

• What are the different applications of sodium dichromate, and the growth pattern for each application in terms of value in different countries?

• Which are the major countries that provide growth opportunities for the North America sodium dichromate market?

• What is the competitive strength of the key players in the North America sodium dichromate market on the basis of their recent developments, product offerings, and regional presence?

• How does the supply demand scenario of the North America sodium dichromate market look like during the forecast period?



North America Sodium Dichromate Market Forecast, 2019-2023



The North America sodium dichromate market was valued at $188.5 million in 2018 and is expected to account for a market value of $247.0 million by the end of 2023. The significant demand for sodium dichromate is currently from the electroplating industry for the generation of parts which are corrosion and wear resistance and have high aesthetic value as well.



Expert Quote



"The increase in the demand for corrosion resistant as well as aesthetically appealing parts and products coupled with ease of application has helped the North America sodium dichromate market to grow across applications such as electroplating, wood preservatives, and leather tanning, among others."



Scope of the North America Sodium Dichromate Market



The North America sodium dichromate market research provides a detailed perspective regarding the applications of the chemical, its different products, and its value and estimation, among others. The purpose of this market analysis is to examine the sodium dichromate industry outlook in terms of factors driving the market, trends, technological developments, and funding scenario, among others.



The report further takes into consideration the market dynamics and the competitive landscape along with the detailed financial and product contribution of the key players operating in the market. The North America sodium dichromate report is a compilation of different segments including market breakdown by application, product, and region.



Market Segmentation



The North America sodium dichromate market segmentation (on the basis of product type) is further segmented into basic chromium sulphate, chromium oxide, chromic acid, and others. The chromic acid segment dominated the North America sodium dichromate market in 2018 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period (2019-2023).



The North America sodium dichromate market, by application, is segmented into metal finishing, leather tanning, pigments, wood preservation, and others. Metal finishing dominated the North America sodium dichromate market in 2018 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period.



The North America sodium dichromate market segmentation by country is segregated under three countries, namely the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. Data for each of these countries is provided by application.



Key Companies in the North America Sodium Dichromate Market



The companies profiled in the report are LANXESS, Elementis Plc., Vishnu Chemicals Limited, Soda Sanayii A.S., American Elements, Aktyubinsk Chromium Elements Plant, Novotroitsk Plant of Chromium Compounds, Midural Group, Hebei Chromate Chemical Co., Ltd., and Nippon Chemical Industrial Co., Ltd.



Countries Covered

• U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico



