North America Stormwater Management Market - Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 - 2023

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- North America Stormwater Management Market By Tool (Grassed Swales, Rain Gardens, Pervious Pavement, Green Roofs & Others), By Application (Municipal, Commercial & Industrial), By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 – 2023



According to "North America Stormwater Management Market By Tool, By Application, By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 – 2023" stormwater management market is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 9% by 2023.Backed by technological developments, increasing number of hurricanes and typhoons, and shift in government focus towards the adoption of advanced water management systems as compared to traditional wastewater and water management systems, stormwater management market in the region is expected to register strong growth during the forecast period.



Some of the other factors that would drive the implementation of stormwater management are increasing number of landslides due to heavy storm, snow and rainfall coupled with growing investments towards water infrastructure and management systems across the region. Some of the major players operating in North America stormwater management market are Contech Engineered Solutions LLC, Forterra Inc., Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc., Resource Environmental Solutions, LLC, Ecosol PTY Ltd., Hydro International, Old Castle Precast, Inc., AquaShield, Inc., StromTrap LLC, Suntree Technologies Inc., etc.



Report Methodology

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary research.Primary research included interaction with stormwater management distributor, distributors and industry experts.



Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports and proprietary databases.



