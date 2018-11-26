North America Stretchable Electronics Market - Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2017 - 2023

LONDON, Nov. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- North America Stretchable Electronics Market By Component (Electroactive Polymers, Stretchable Conductors, Stretchable Batteries, Stretchable Circuits & Photovoltaics), By Application, By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2017 – 2023



According to "North America Stretchable Electronics Market By Component, By Application, By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2017 – 2023" stretchable electronics market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 83% by 2023, owing to rising investments in research & development of stretchable electronics in the region.Moreover, growing focus towards development of touch sensitive e-skin and stretchable sensors, expanding Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem and rising number of start-ups entering the stretchable electronics market is expected to fuel the region's stretchable electronics market.



Growing popularity of smart apparel and surging demand for conformal healthcare devices for effective health monitoring is expected to aid in accelerated growth of stretchable electronics market in North America during the forecast period. Some of the major players operating in North America stretchable electronics market are MC10 Inc., StretchSense Limited., E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, FINELINE Ltd., imec USA, etc.



"North America Stretchable Electronics Market By Component, By Application, By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2017 – 2023" discusses the following aspects of Stretchable Electronics market in North America:

•Stretchable Electronics Market Size, Share & Forecast

•Segmental Analysis – By Component (Electroactive Polymers, Stretchable Conductors, Stretchable Batteries, Stretchable Circuits & Photovoltaics), By Application, By Country

•Competitive Analysis

•Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities



Report Methodology

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary research.Primary research included interaction with Stretchable Electronics distributors and industry experts.



Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports and proprietary databases.



