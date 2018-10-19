North America SUV Market 2013-2018 & 2023 - Growing Consumer Inclination Towards Off-Roading Recreational Activities and Technological Developments

DUBLIN, Oct. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "North America SUV Market By Length (SUV-C, SUV-D, SUV-E and SUV-F), By Engine Capacity, By Fuel Type (Diesel, Petrol and Hybrid & Others), By Country (United States, Canada & Mexico), Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

North America SUV market is projected to grow $ 571 billion by 2023, on the back of growing consumer inclination towards off-roading recreational activities and technological developments in SUVs.



Increasing consumer preference for safety and comfort while driving a car, growing demand for large SUVs, and rising acceptance of hybrid and electric SUVs are expected to positively influence the region's SUV market during forecast period.



Moreover, anticipated growth in the popularity of SUVs in North America is expected to be driven by launch of wide range of SUVs and increasing investments in R&D by flagship automakers.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Analyst View



4. North America SUV Market Outlook

4.1. Market Size & Forecast

4.1.1. By Value & Volume

4.2. Market Share & Forecast

4.2.1. By Length (SUV-C, SUV-D, SUV-E, & SUV-F)

4.2.2. By Engine Capacity (SUV-C, SUV-D, SUV-E, & SUV-F)

4.2.3. By Fuel Type (Diesel, Petrol, & Hybrid & Others)

4.2.4. By Country

4.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Length)

4.4. Market Attractiveness Index (By Engine Capacity)

4.5. Market Attractiveness Index (By Fuel Type)

4.6. Market Attractiveness Index (By Country)



5. Pricing Analysis



6. Market Dynamics

6.1. Drivers

6.2. Challenges



7. Market Trends & Developments



8. SWOT Analysis



9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V.

9.2. Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

9.3. Toyota Motor Corporation

9.4. Nissan Motor Corporation

9.5. Ford Motor Company

9.6. General Motors Company

9.7. Hyundai Motor Company

9.8. Daimler AG

9.9. Renault SA

9.10. Volkswagen AG



10. Strategic Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/t2hrb8/north_america_suv?w=5

