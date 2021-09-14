North America Testing and Commissioning Market (2021 to 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

DUBLIN, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Testing and Commissioning Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America testing and commissioning market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Testing and commissioning involve a set of processes, performed to establish if a product follows universal regulatory standards or not. The certified regulations are associated to the quality, performance, and technical safety of the product. Testing and commissioning are carried out in the best interest of the customer as they provide them assistance for a safe purchase.

This process is necessary at every step of the supply chain, and in most cases utilizes analytical instruments and equipment (IES) that are useful in measuring as well as detecting electrical signals, biological interaction and physical properties. Some of the major testing and commissioning equipment include product simulation systems, analytical laboratory instruments, diagnostic equipment, and sensors and data acquisition instruments. Looking forward, the publisher expects the North America testing and commissioning market to reach a value of US$ 79 Billion by 2026.



In recent years, there has been an increase in the demand for testing and commissioning as a result of rising outsourcing of testing, inspection and certification services.

The regulatory standards, which concern the health, environment, quality and safety of a product, have become stringent in the last few years, as a result of which manufacturers have become more aware about product safety and have started seeking third party approvals.

As a result of rapid globalisation, there has been a significant rise in trade activities in North America which has, in turn, catalyzed the requirement for enhanced testing, inspection, and certification services.

Competitive Landscape:

The North America testing and commissioning market consists of numerous small and large manufacturers. Some of the leading players operating in the market are:

SGS

Intertek

Eurofins

Bureau Veritas

DNV GL

Applus

ALS Global

TUV Rheinland

TUV SUD

BSI Group

This report provides a deep insight into the North America testing and commissioning market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the North America testing and commissioning market in any manner.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the North America testing and commissioning market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

testing and commissioning market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years? What are the key regions in the North America testing and commissioning market?

testing and commissioning market? What has been the impact of COVID-19 on he North America testing and commissioning market?

testing and commissioning market? Which are the popular service types in the North America testing and commissioning market?

testing and commissioning market? What are the key sourcing types in the North America testing and commissioning market?

testing and commissioning market? What are the key commissioning types in the North America testing and commissioning market?

testing and commissioning market? What are the major end use industry in the North America testing and commissioning market?

testing and commissioning market? What is the structure of the global testing and commissioning market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the North America testing and commissioning market?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 North America Testing and Commissioning Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Breakup by Service Type

5.5 Market Breakup by Commissioning Type

5.6 Market Breakup by Sourcing Type

5.7 Market Breakup by End Use Industry

5.8 Market Breakup by Region

5.9 Market Forecast

5.10 SWOT Analysis

5.10.1 Overview

5.10.2 Strengths

5.10.3 Weaknesses

5.10.4 Opportunities

5.10.5 Threats

5.11 Value Chain Analysis

5.12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.12.1 Overview

5.12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.12.4 Degree of Rivalry

5.12.5 Threat of New Entrants

5.12.6 Threat of Substitutes



6 Market Breakup by Service Type

6.1 Testing

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Certification

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Commissioning

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Commissioning Type

7.1 Initial Commissioning

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Retro Commissioning

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Monitor Based Commissioning

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup Sourcing Type

8.1 In-house

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Outsource

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by End Use Industry

9.1 Oil and Gas

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Consumer and Retail

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Food and Agriculture

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Construction and Chemicals

9.4.1 Market Trends'

9.4.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Others

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region

10.1 USA

10.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Canada

10.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2 Market Forecast

10.3 Others

10.3.1 Market Trends

10.3.2 Market Forecast



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Market Structure

11.2 Key Players

11.3 Key Players Profile

11.3.1 SGS

11.3.2 Intertek

11.3.3 Eurofins

11.3.4 Bureau Veritas

11.3.5 DNV GL

11.3.6 Applus

11.3.7 ALS Global

11.3.8 TUV Rheinland

11.3.9 TUV SUD

11.3.10 BSI Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fqthh5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

