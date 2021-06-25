North America to lead Blowout Preventer Market in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Industry through 2024 | Technavio

Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment.

Technavio's report on "Blowout Preventer Market by Type, Location, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024" reveals that the market has the potential to reach USD 492.19 million, progressing at a CAGR of almost 2%.

Leading Regional Analysis of Blowout Preventer Market 2020-2024:

Technavio identifies Europe as the second-highest country, where the blowout preventer market will have the potential to reach USD 1062.6 million by 2024. The presence of numerous offshore oil and gas projects in the North Sea will increase the demand for the blowout preventer market in Europe during the forecast period.

The Middle East and Africa will be the third-highest country, where the blowout preventer market will have the potential to reach USD 990.5 million by 2024. Factors such as the rising demand for oil and gas and the need to produce more crude oil will drive the growth of the blowout preventer market in the Middle East and Africa during the forecast period.

Blowout Preventer Market in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Industry during 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the blowout preventer market report provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include AXON Pressure Products Inc., Control Flow Inc., General Electric Co., National Oilwell Varco Inc., Schlumberger Ltd., The Weir Group Plc, UZTEL SA, Weatherford International Plc, Worldwide Oilfield Machine, and Yantai Jereh Oilfield Services Group Co. Ltd.

The report also covers the following areas:

Blowout Preventer Market Size

Blowout Preventer Market Trends

Blowout Preventer Market Industry Analysis

Key Topics Covered

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Type

Market Segmentation by Location

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

