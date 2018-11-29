NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- North America Toroidal Power Transformer Market By Type (Autotransformer Isolated Transformer) And By Application (Medical Equipment, Distribution, Smart Grid, and Others) From 2015 - 2025



North America toroidal power transformer market size is projected to reach USD 1,508.19 million by the end of 2025. It is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 7.6% over the forecast period. The market possesses huge potential due to presence of numerous toroidal power transformer manufacturers in the region.



Increasing application of toroidal transformers in medical, power distribution, smart grid, and other power electronics is the key factor driving demand of toroidal power transformers. In addition, reduction in weight and size and improved efficiency of existing toroidal transformers as compared to traditional EI core transformers are anticipated to further drive the demand over the forecast period.



Stringent government regulations regarding the quality of toroidal transformer are projected to boost competitiveness among industry manufacturers. This factor is further anticipated to propel the regional market for toroidal power transformers in the forthcoming years. At present, with nearly 70%, U.S. accounts for a major market share in terms of revenue and volume. The country is home to many toroidal transformer manufacturers.



The manufacturing process for toroidal transformers majorly includes winding machines where secondary winding is done on ferrite core. Furthermore, a layer of insulation is covered over the windings. Later, secondary windings are done over the insulator and outer insulation is done to cover the final body of the transformer. Winding accounts for approximately 45% of the total manufacturing processes as various types of winding machines are involved during the assembly of the transformer. Insulation accounts for minimal share owing to the low price of components such as cables/connecting wires.



Renewable share of North America's electricity mix is expected to rise from 2015 to 2025. However, usage of conventional power transformers leads to environmental pollution by driving carbon dioxide levels. Increasing concerns to lower carbon emissions and to conserve water in existing and new power plants are anticipated to bode well for market growth over the forecast period. Use of renewable energy sources can lower the negative environmental impact. Technological advancements have made utilization of renewable sources for power generation easier.



In terms of types, isolation toroidal transformer held the largest market share in terms of revenue in 2017. Reduced magnetic stray fields and enhanced efficiency, power output, and acoustic properties are anticipated to drive the growth over the forecast period. Isolation transformer is the preferred choice for many medical equipment and research labs and hospitals in North America.



Autotransformers are significantly cheaper in comparison to the isolation transformers owing to the presence of single winding, which makes them smaller, lighter, and efficient in many step-down applications. Autotransformers are typically used in bulky three-phase electronic power distribution.



Toroidal core transformers are small in size. This has increased their usage in computer, audio systems, TV, and other consumer electronics, which is further adding to their growth. Based on application, distribution segment dominated the North America toroid power transformers market in terms of revenue in 2017. Medical equipment is the fastest growing application and it held a market share of nearly 30% in terms of revenue in 2017. The segment is projected to expand at a CAGR of nearly 8% over the forecast period.



North America's market for toroidal power transformers is highly fragmented in nature. Stringent government regulations coupled with technological advancements is is projected to create positive impact on the market expansion.



Some of the key players in North America toroidal power transformer market are Powertronix, Meramec, Bicron, Talema, Plitron, Pacific Transformers, Miracle, Toroid Technology, Eaton, Wurth Elektronik, Analog Devices, Amgis, Triad Magnetics, Hammond Manufacturing, Abracon, Toroid, Schneider Electric and Precision Inc.



