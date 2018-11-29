North America Tractor Market, 2018-2023: Rising Penetration of Autonomous Tractors is Anticipated to Aid the Growth of the Market

DUBLIN, Nov. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "North America Tractor Market By Power Output (>40 HP, 40 HP & Under 40 HP and 100 HP & Above), By Drive Type (2-wheel Drive & 4-wheel Drive), By Application (Agriculture & Non-Agriculture), By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

North America tractor market is projected to surpass $ 20 billion by 2023, on the back of growing construction, infrastructure and mining sectors in North America.



Moreover, rising wages of laborers is pushing farmers to purchase tractors to cut down this expense, which is further likely to push demand for tractors across North America. Additionally, growing competition in North America tractor market is pushing OEMs to develop products with lower cost and higher efficiency.



This factor along with rising penetration of autonomous tractors is anticipated to aid the growth of North America tractor market.



North America Tractor Market, 2013-2023 discusses the following aspects of tractor market in North America:

Tractor Market Size, Share & Forecast

Segmental Analysis - By Power Output (>40 HP, 40 HP & Under 40 HP and 100 HP & Above), By Drive Type (2-wheel Drive & 4-wheel Drive), By Application (Agriculture & Non-Agriculture), By Country

Competitive Analysis

Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Some of the major players are include



Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

Deere & Co (DE) (John Deere)

Tractors and Farm Equipment Ltd. (TAFE)

Sonalika International Tractors Ltd.

AGCO Corporation

CNH Industrial N. V.

KUBOTA Corporation

Changzhou Dongfeng Agricultural Machinery Group Co., Ltd.

Argo Tractors S. p. A.

CLAAS KGaA mbH

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Analyst View



4. North America Tractor Market Outlook

4.1. Market Size & Forecast

4.1.1. By Value & Volume

4.2. Market Share & Forecast

4.2.1. By Power Output (Under 40 HP, 40 HP & Under 100 HP and 100 HP & Above)

4.2.2. By Drive Type (2-wheel Drive and 4-wheel Drive)

4.2.3. By Application (Agriculture and Non-Agriculture)

4.2.4. By Country

4.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Drive Type)

4.4. North America : Country Analysis



5. Market Dynamics

5.1. Drivers

5.2. Challenges



6. Market Trends & Developments



7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

7.2. Deere & Co (DE) (John Deere)

7.3. Tractors and Farm Equipment Ltd. (TAFE)

7.4. Sonalika International Tractors Ltd.

7.5. AGCO Corporation

7.6. CNH Industrial N.V.

7.7. KUBOTA Corporation

7.8. Changzhou Dongfeng Agricultural Machinery Group Co., Ltd.

7.9. Argo Tractors S.p.A.

7.10. CLAAS KGaA mbH



8. Strategic Recommendations



