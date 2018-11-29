North America Ultra High-Performance Tire Market, 2023 by By Vehicle Type - Passenger Car, Two-Wheeler, Light Commercial Vehicle, Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicle & Others

DUBLIN, Nov. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "North America Ultra High-Performance (UHP) Tire Market By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car & Two-wheeler), By Tire Type (Summer & All Season and Winter), By Demand Category (OEM & Replacement), By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

North America UHP tire market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12% by 2023



Anticipated growth in the market can be attributed to rising inclination of automakers towards offering high performance tires in their vehicles. Moreover, demand for SUVs and CUVs is increasing across the region, which is also boosting demand for UHP tires, as these vehicles come equipped with high performance tires.



Additionally, UHP tires are now coming with additional safety features for better ride quality, which would further steering growth in the North America UHP tire market over the coming years.



North America Ultra High-Performance (UHP) Tire Market, 2013 - 2023 discusses the following aspects of Ultra High-Performance (UHP) Tire market in North America:

Ultra High-Performance (UHP) Tire Market Size, Share & Forecast

Segmental Analysis - By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Two-Wheeler, Light Commercial Vehicle, Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicle & Others), By Demand Category, By Radial Vs. Bias, By Country

Competitive Analysis

Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Some of the top players in North America UHP tire market include



Michelin

Bridgestone Corporation

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Continental AG

Hankook Tire Co., Ltd.

Pirelli & C. S. p. A.

The Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd

Kumho Tire Co., Inc.

Toyo Tire & Rubber Co. Ltd

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Analyst View



4. North America Ultra High-Performance (UHP) Tire Market Outlook

4.1. Market Size & Forecast

4.1.1. By Value & Volume

4.2. Market Share & Forecast

4.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Two-Wheeler)

4.2.2. By Tire Type (Summer & All-Season and Winter)

4.2.3. By Demand Category (OEM & Replacement)

4.2.4. By Country

4.3. By Market Attractiveness Index (By Vehicle Type)

4.4. By Market Attractiveness Index (By Tire Type)

4.5. By Market Attractiveness Index (By Demand Category)

4.6. By Market Attractiveness Index (By Country)

4.7. North America: Country Analysis

4.7.1. United States UHP Tire Market Outlook

4.7.2. Canada UHP Tire Market Outlook

4.7.3. Mexico UHP Tire Market Outlook



5. Market Dynamics

5.1. Drivers

5.2. Challenges



6. Market Trends & Developments



7. Price Point Analysis



8. SWOT Analysis



9. Competitive Landscape



10. Strategic Recommendations



