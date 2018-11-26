North America Ultra High-Performance (UHP) Tire Market - Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 - 2023

LONDON, Nov. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- North America Ultra High-Performance (UHP) Tire Market By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car & Two-wheeler), By Tire Type (Summer & All Season and Winter), By Demand Category (OEM & Replacement), By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 - 2023



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5628027



According to "North America Ultra High-Performance (UHP) Tire Market By Vehicle Type, By Tire Type, By Demand Category, By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 – 2023" UHP tire market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12% by 2023.Anticipated growth in the market can be attributed to rising inclination of automakers towards offering high performance tires in their vehicles.



Moreover, demand for SUVs and CUVs is increasing across the region, which is also boosting demand for UHP tires, as these vehicles come equipped with high performance tires.Additionally, UHP tires are now coming with additional safety features for better ride quality, which would further steering growth in the North America UHP tire market over the coming years.



Some of the top players in North America UHP tire market include Michelin, Bridgestone Corporation, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, Continental AG, Hankook Tire Co., Ltd., Pirelli & C. S.p.A., The Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd., Kumho Tire Co., Inc., Toyo Tire & Rubber Co. Ltd, and Cooper Tire & Rubber Company.



"North America Ultra High-Performance (UHP) Tire Market By Vehicle Type, By Tire Type, By Demand Category, By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 – 2023" discusses the following aspects of Ultra High-Performance (UHP) Tire market in North America:

•Ultra High-Performance (UHP) Tire Market Size, Share & Forecast

•Segmental Analysis – By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Two-Wheeler, Light Commercial Vehicle, Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicle & Others), By Demand Category, By Radial Vs. Bias, By Country

•Competitive Analysis

•Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities



Why You Should Buy This Report?

•To gain an in-depth understanding of Ultra High-Performance (UHP) Tire in North America

•To identify the on-going trends and anticipated growth in the next five years

•To help industry consultants, Ultra High-Performance (UHP) Tire distributors and other stakeholders align their market-centric strategies

•To obtain research-based business decisions and add weight to presentations and marketing material

•To gain competitive knowledge of leading market players

•To avail 10% customization in the report without any extra charges and get the research data or trends added in the report as per the buyer's specific needs



Report Methodology

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary research.Primary research included interaction with Ultra High-Performance (UHP) Tire distributors and industry experts.



Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports and proprietary databases.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5628027



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

SOURCE ReportBuyer

Related Links

http://www.reportbuyer.com

