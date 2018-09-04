North America Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Rental Market Report 2018 Featuring Global Power Supply, Facility Gateway, Sure Power & Caterpillar

DUBLIN, Sept. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "2018 Ups Rental Market: North America" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North American UPS rental market research report includes market size, growth rates, revenue share by end-user, revenue share by power source, revenue share by power range, competitive market share data and revenue forecasts from 2017-2024 for the United States and Canada.

Key Topics Covered:

I. Scope of Research

II. Market Definitions and Segmentation







III. Methodology







IV. Executive Summary







V. Market Drivers



a) Long Lead Times



b) Expansion and Upgrading of Data Center Facilities



c) Increase in Infrastructure Spending



d) High Growth in Cloud Computing



e) Unreliable Power Grid



f) Impact of Market Drivers







VI. Market Restraints



a) Preference for Purchase



b) Increasing Competition



c) Transport Regulations



d) Impact of Market Restraint







VII. Industry Challenges







VIII. Price Analysis







IX. Distribution Trends







X. Competitive Factors







XI. Market Trends



a) Lithium-ion Batteries



b) Environmental Friendly Technologies



c) Increasing Adoption of Internet of Things



d) Live Broadcasting



e) Technology Trends







XII. North American Market Data



a) Regional Analysis



b) Revenue Forecast







XIII. Revenue Share by Segment



a) Revenue Share by End User



b) Revenue Share by Power Source



c) Revenue Share by Power Range







XIV. Market Share by Revenues







XV. United States



a) Revenue Forecast







XVI. Canada



a) Revenue Forecast







XVII. Companies Profiles



a) Global Power Supply, LLC.



b) Facility Gateway Corporation



c) Sure Power, Inc.



d) Caterpillar, Inc.





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/xz8zrz/north_america?w=5

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager



press@researchandmarkets.com







For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470



For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630



For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900







U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907



Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716





SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

