North America Used Truck Market By Tonnage Capacity, By Fuel Type, By Application Type, By Country, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2014 - 2024

North America Used Truck Market Overview

North America used truck market is forecast to grow from $ 13.7 billion in 2018 to $ 20.5 billion by 2024, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period, owing to their low cost when compared with new trucks. Increasing preference for advanced technologies such as automation transmission is resulting in consumer focus towards new trucks, as a result, used truck sellers are keeping the prices of these trucks low in order to attract customers. Fleet owners are demanding more trucks to handle rising freight demand, owing to increasing construction activities and growing e-commerce industry across the region. Moreover, North America Free Trade Agreement allows easy movement of goods in the region. Thus, several companies have set up their automotive manufacturing plants in Canada for producing and selling vehicles in the United States.

North America Used Truck Market Segments

Based on the tonnage capacity, North America used truck market can be segmented into 3.5 tons to 7.5 tons, 7.5 tons to 16 tons, 16 tons to 30 tons and above 30 tons. Above 30 tons segment registered the highest sales in the last few years and the trend is likely to continue during the forecast period, on account of high mileage offered by the truck segment. In terms of fuel type, used truck market in the region can be categorized into diesel, petrol/gasoline, electric & hybrid and CNG. Diesel trucks are the preferred choice in the region and the segment is expected to witness high growth through 2024, owing to high fuel economy and high torque. Trucks are used for a variety of applications including logistics, construction and mining. Mining and logistics are the major segments in North America used truck market, backed by increasing population and high demand for moving goods from one place to other. Logistics application segment is anticipated to register strong growth in the market in coming years, accounting for a one-third share in the market.

North America Used Truck Market Regional Insights

In terms of regional analysis, the market for used trucks has been segmented into the United States, Mexico and Canada. United States is expected to dominate North America used truck market during forecast period, owing to high demand for transferring goods.

North America Used Truck Market Competitive Landscape

Major companies operating in North America used truck market recorded high sales volume in the 2018 and the trend is likely to continue during the forecast period. List of major market players include Ford Motor Company, Freightliner Limited, AB Volvo, Navistar International Corporation, Isuzu Motors Ltd, etc.



Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2024



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast North America used truck market size.

• To classify and forecast North America used truck market based on fuel type, tonnage capacity, application and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for North America used truck market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in North America used truck market.

• To conduct the pricing analysis for North America used truck market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in North America used truck market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, The analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, The analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, The analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst analyzed the product offerings, distribution channels and presence of all major manufacturers across the globe.

The analyst calculated North America used truck market size using a bottom-up approach, where data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years.The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Truck manufacturers, distributors and other stakeholders

• Major end-users of trucks

• Associations, organizations, forums and alliances related to truck industry

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policymakers

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, partners and end users. The study would also help them in determining which market segments should be targeted over the coming years to strategize investments and capitalize on growth of the market.



Report Scope:



In this report, North America used truck market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, by Tonnage Capacity:

• 3.5 Tons to 7.5 Tons

• 7.5 Tons to 16 Tons

• 16 Tons to 30 Tons

• Above 30 Tons

• Market, by Fuel Type:

• Diesel

• Petrol/Gasoline

• CNG

• Electric & Hybrid

• Market, by Application:

• Logistics

• Construction

• Mining

• Market, by Country:

• United States

• Canada

• Mexico



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in North America used truck market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company's specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).



