North America Video Conferencing Market Report 2020-2027 Featuring Key Players - Zoom, Adobe, Google, & Microsoft

DUBLIN, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Video Conferencing Market Forecast to 2027- Covid-19 Impact and Analysis- by Type; Deployment; Industry Vertical, and Country" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Video Conferencing Market in North America was valued at US$ 2,029.8 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 3,180.3 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2020 to 2027.



North America being economically advanced region, is on the surge of implementation of upcoming technologies among the large enterprises as well as SMEs, as these enterprises are open for adopting new emerging technologies with an objective to gain larger customer base and market share. Additionally, several organizations are investing lump sum amounts toward transformation of their workspaces with digital technologies, which is expected to drive the growth of Video Conferencing Market. The transformation of conventional workspace to digital workspace is majorly seen in the US, followed by Canada and Mexico.



The enterprises in the North American region especially the US and Canada are well-aware of the benefits of video conferencing solutions available in the market. Pertaining to this, the large enterprises as well as SMEs continue to procure audio-visual over IP solutions, which catalyze the growth of the market. Although, the large enterprises in the Mexico are aware of the benefits, the SMEs in the country still lag behind in implementing the same. The rising capital investments among the Mexican SMEs is foreseen to create lucrative video conferencing demand in the country.



The U.S has the highest number of confirmed cases of coronavirus, as, compared to Canada and Mexico. This is likely to impact the ICT industry in the region as, due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the supply chain is likely to get affected. In addition, the overall manufacturing processes, research, and development activities will also impact market growth. Coordination with the employees and availability of advanced telecommunication infrastructure is the key factor creating the demand for video conferencing solution during the pandemic in North America region.



Adobe Inc., Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, and Zoom Video Communications, Inc. are among the players present in the North America Video Conferencing Market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Video Conferencing Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.1.1 North America

4.2 Ecosystem Analysis



5. Video Conferencing Market - Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Accentuating Demand from Small and Medium Enterprises

5.1.2 Increasing Adoption of Advanced Technology in Educational and Healthcare Sectors

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Cyber-attacks Pose a Critical Challenge

5.2.2 Weak Network Infrastructure in Various Developing Countries

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 US and Canada End Users to Stimulate the Demand

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Commercialization of 5G to Revolutionize the Demand

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers And Restraints



6. Video Conferencing Market - North America Market Analysis

6.1 Video Conferencing Market Overview

6.2 Video Conferencing Market -Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



7. Video Conferencing Market Analysis - By Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Video Conferencing Market, By Type (2019 and 2027)

7.3 Hardware

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.1.1 Hardware: Video Conferencing Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.4 Software

7.5 Services



8. Video Conferencing Market Analysis - By Deployment

8.1 Overview

8.2 Video Conferencing Market, By Deployment (2019 and 2027)

8.3 Cloud

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.1.1 Cloud: Video Conferencing Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.4 On-Premise

8.5 Hybrid



9. Video Conferencing Market Analysis - By Industry Vertical

9.1 Overview

9.2 Video Conferencing Market, By Industry Vertical (2019 and 2027)

9.3 Corporate Enterprises

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.1.1 Corporate Enterprises: Video Conferencing Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

9.4 Government& Defense

9.5 Healthcare

9.6 Education

9.7 Manufacturing



10. North America Video Conferencing Market - Country Analysis

10.1 North America: Video Conferencing Market

10.1.1 North America: Video Conferencing Market, by Key Country

10.1.1.1 US: Video Conferencing Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

10.1.1.1.1 US: Video Conferencing Market, by Type

10.1.1.1.2 US: Video Conferencing Market, by Deployment

10.1.1.1.3 US: Video Conferencing Market, by Industry Vertical

10.1.1.2 Canada: Video Conferencing Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

10.1.1.3 Mexico: Video Conferencing Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



11. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic On North America Video Conferencing Market

11.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



12. Industry Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Market Initiative

12.3 New Development



13. Company Profiles

13.1 Key Facts

13.2 Business Description

13.3 Products and Services

13.4 Financial Overview

13.5 SWOT Analysis

13.6 Key Developments

Adobe Inc.

Amazon

Brother International Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Facebook, Inc.

Google LLC

Microsoft Corporation

TeamViewer GmbH

Zoho Corporation

Zoom Video Communications, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k90vm9

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

