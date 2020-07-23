North America Video Inspection Equipment Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Component, Application, End User, and Country

NEW YORK, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The video inspection equipment market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 468.6million in 2019 to US$ 674.3million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2020 to 2027.The North America region is experiencing a noteworthy growth in construction, manufacturing, oil and gas, and chemical industries. Rise in the growth of these industries has resulted in increased demand for the inspection equipment. Further, an increase in investment in sewer lines & drainage systems; and rising constructional projects across the region are some of the key factors driving the growth of video inspection equipment market.





In terms of component, the cameras segment led the video inspection equipment market in 2019.The video cameras are the foremost tools in plumbing arena. The cameras enable plumbing experts to run video inspection of underground pipes, sewer lines, and drainage in commercial, residential, and industrial sectors. The inspection cameras assist in maintaining pipe conditions, which helps in maximizing pipeline processes. The Pan & Tilt with 360° view is a waterproof and full stainless-steel inspection camera developed for harsh and difficult industrial applications. Aries Industries is another company engaged in the business of offering mainline and lateral cameras for pipes.



The overall North America video inspection equipment market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining overview and forecast for the North America video inspection equipment market with respects to all the segments pertaining to the region.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants who take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the North America video inspection equipment market are Aries Industries, Inc., Envirosight LLC, Hathorn Corporation, CUES, Inc., Rausch Electronics USA, LLC., Subsite Electronics, Vivax-Metrotech Corporation, MyTana LLC, and TechCorr are among a few players operating in the North America video inspection equipment market.



