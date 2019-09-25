North America Vision Processing Unit Market Report 2019-2025: Market is Expected to Witness Market Growth of 16.7% CAGR

DUBLIN, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Vision Processing Unit Market (2019-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America Vision Processing Unit Market is expected to witness market growth of 16.7% CAGR during the forecast period (2019-2025).



The vision processing unit is closely related to a video processing unit that is used with convolutional neural networks. The video processing unit is a certain type of graphics processing. On the contrary, the vision processing unit is more suited to run different types of machinery vision algorithms.



Specific resources for the visual processing of the camera can be used for these tools. They are especially oriented towards image processing like video processing units. Some of these devices are defined as "low power and high performance" and can be connected to devices that enable programmable use.



The need for real-time monitoring and high processing capabilities is driven by increased awareness of ensuring public safety through effective monitoring. VPUs perform a crucial part in evaluating the pictures and videos caught to provide precautionary activities with flawless information. North America has been embracing AI-enabled products as an early adopter of new innovations in the current IoT device infrastructure.



The region has enormous growth potential for high quality products such as smartphones and the use of drones and cameras for surveillance applications. In addition, the increase in the use of VPUs in unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), security and surveillance cameras, and cars, among other fields of implementation, is pushing market growth in North America.



Key Companies Profiled in the report include

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Intel Corporation

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc.

Mediatek, Inc.

Inuitive Ltd.

Synopsys, Inc.

Verisilicon Holdings Co., Ltd.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation

Google, Inc.

Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.4.1 North America Vision Processing Unit Market, by Fabrication Process

1.4.2 North America Vision Processing Unit Market, by Application

1.4.3 North America Vision Processing Unit Market, by End User

1.4.4 North America Vision Processing Unit Market, by Country

1.5 Methodology for the research



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Executive Summary

2.1.3 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Market Analysis

3.1 Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.2.2 Product Launches and Expansions

3.2.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

3.3 Top Winning Strategies

3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2015-2018)

3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: Leading Players



Chapter 4. North America Vision Processing Unit Market by Fabrication Process

4.1 North America Vision Processing Unit >16-28 NM Node Market by Country

4.2 North America Vision Processing Unit Equals to16 NM Node Market by Country



Chapter 5. North America Vision Processing Unit Market by Application

5.1 North America Vision Processing Unit Smartphones Market by Country

5.2 North America Vision Processing Unit ADAS Market by Country

5.3 North America Vision Processing Unit Drones Market by Country

5.4 North America Vision Processing Unit Cameras Market by Country

5.5 North America Other Application Vision Processing Unit Market by Country



Chapter 6. North America Vision Processing Unit Market by End User

6.1 North America Consumer Electronics Vision Processing Unit Market by Country

6.2 North America Automotive Vision Processing Unit Market by Country

6.3 North America Security and Surveillance Vision Processing Unit Market by Country

6.4 North America Others Vision Processing Unit Market by Country



Chapter 7. North America Vision Processing Unit Market by Country

7.1 US Vision Processing Unit Market

7.1.1 US Vision Processing Unit Market by Fabrication Process

7.1.2 US Vision Processing Unit Market by Application

7.1.3 US Vision Processing Unit Market by End User

7.2 Canada Vision Processing Unit Market

7.3 Mexico Vision Processing Unit Market

7.4 Rest of North America Vision Processing Unit Market



