North America Wheelchair Market Report 2021: Market is Expected to Reach $1.7 Billion by 2028 - Rising Geriatric Population to Create Higher Demand

DUBLIN, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Wheelchair Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Application (Hospitals, Homecare, ASCs), by Product (Manual, Electric), by Category Type, by Country, and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America wheelchair market size is expected to reach USD 1.7 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 7.9%

This is largely due to an increase in the adoption of advanced, compact, and portable mobility aids on account of the growing target population in the U.S. Rising geriatric population is most likely to create higher demand for mobility products, such as wheelchairs.

As per the U.S. Census Bureau, mobility is the most common disability among older Americans. 61 million adults live with a disability in the U.S. out of which, 13.7% have mobility disability with serious difficulty walking or climbing stairs.



Also, in 2016, there were 3.3 million wheelchair users in the U.S., with 1.825 million of those users aged 65 years and above. This number is predicted to grow every year, with an expected 2 million new wheelchair users per year.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated a global shipping and logistics crisis in early 2020, resulting in container shipping shortages and rising costs, as well as interrupting, and potentially continuing to disrupt global trade. This made it difficult for wheelchair manufacturers to obtain necessary products, components, and raw materials.

However, companies are anticipated to restart operations due to the ease of lockdown, which will support market growth in the years to come.



North America Wheelchair Market Report Highlights

The manual wheelchair product segment dominated the market with the largest revenue share of more than 60% in 2020. This growth can be attributed to the high product demand to its low costs and weight and non-dependability on charging.

The adult category segment accounted for the highest revenue share of over 84% in 2020. This is owing to the fact that adults have a higher rate of spinal injuries, neuromuscular diseases, and trunk/neck weakness than children.

The rehabilitation centers application dominated the market with a revenue share of more than 34% in 2020.

The hospitals application segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period due to the rising number of medical emergencies that need the use of wheelchairs.

Canada is projected to register the fastest CAGR of more than 8.5% over the forecast period due to the rising number of startups in the country.

is projected to register the fastest CAGR of more than 8.5% over the forecast period due to the rising number of startups in the country. For instance, Braze Mobility, a university of Toronto firm, has developed a set of adjustable blind spot sensors that can be mounted on wheelchairs and scooters to make it easier and safer for people to move around.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 North America Wheelchair Market: Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.2.1.1 Growing geriatric population and age-related issues

3.2.1.2 Availability of technologically advanced, compact, and portable mobility aids

3.2.1.3 Increasing demand for home healthcare services and staff

3.2.2 Market Restraint Analysis

3.2.2.1 High purchasing and maintenance costs

3.2.3 Average Pricing Analysis

3.2.3.1 Adult wheelchair pricing (ASP)

3.2.3.2 Pediatric wheelchair pricing (ASP)

3.2.3.3 Pricing strategy analysis (ASP)

3.2.4 Consumer Demographics

3.2.4.1 Prevalence of disability in the U.S., By age, 2018

3.2.4.1.1 By age (all age)

3.2.4.2 Prevalence of disability in the U.S., By gender, 2018

3.2.4.2.1 Male

3.2.4.2.2 Female

3.2.4.3 Prevalence of disability in people by Hispanic/Latino origin and age group in the U.S., 2018 37

3.2.4.3.1 Hispanic

3.2.4.3.2 Non-Hispanic

3.2.4.4 Prevalence of disability among working-age people (21 years to 64 years) by Race in the U.S., 2018

3.2.4.5 Annual earnings of people (full-time workers) with disability in the U.S., 2018

3.2.4.6 Annual household income

3.2.4.7 Education

3.2.4.7.1 High school diploma/equivalent

3.2.4.7.2 Some college/associate's degree

3.2.4.7.3 Bachelor's degree or more

3.2.5 Wheelchair Users in the U.S.

3.2.5.1 By age

3.2.5.2 By gender

3.2.5.3 By location

3.2.5.4 By race

3.2.5.5 By ethnicity

3.2.5.6 By income

3.2.5.7 By education

3.3 North America Wheelchair Market Analysis Tools

3.3.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.3.2 PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4 North America Wheelchair Market: Product Segment Analysis

4.1 North America Wheelchair: Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 2028

4.2 Manual Wheelchair

4.3 Electric Wheelchair



Chapter 5 North America Wheelchair Market: Category Segment Analysis

5.1 North America Wheelchair: Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 2028

5.2 Adult

5.3 Pediatric



Chapter 6 North America Wheelchair Market: Application Segment Analysis

6.1 North America Wheelchair: Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 2028

6.2 Homecare

6.3 Hospitals

6.4 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

6.5 Rehabilitation Centers



Chapter 7 North America Wheelchair Market: Regional Analysis

7.1 North America Wheelchair: Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 2028



Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape

Carex Health Brands, Inc.

DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC

GF Health Products, Inc.

Invacare Corporation

Medline Industries, Inc.

Sunrise Medical

Karman Healthcare, Inc.

Quantum Rehab

Numotion

Pride Mobility Products Corp.

Sermax Mobility Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mt4ikv

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com