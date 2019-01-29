NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- North America Wireless Headsets Market By Type (On-Ear Headsets & Earbuds), By Distribution Channel (Hypermarket/Supermarket, Multi-Branded Stores, Exclusive Stores & Online), By Country, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 – 2023



According to "North America Wireless Headsets Market By Type, By Distribution Channel, By Country, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 – 2023" wireless headsets market is projected to exhibit a CAGR of over 16% during 2018-2023.Changing preferences of consumers towards wireless headsets equipped with additional features coupled with growing use of wireless headsets with multiple electronic devices like mobile phones, laptops and television audio devices are expected to fuel the wireless headsets market in North America during forecast period.



Increasing sophistication of headphones & earphones, emergence of bone conduction technology for earphones and headphones, and rising organized retail and e-commerce industry would positively influence the region's wireless headsets market during forecast period. Some of the major players operating in North America wireless headsets market are Apple Inc., Beats Electronics LLC, Bose Corporation, Plantronics, Inc., Jaybird, LLC, Skullcandy Inc. and Harman International Industries, Inc.



"North America Wireless Headsets Market By Type, By Distribution Channel, By Country, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 – 2023" discusses the following aspects of Wireless Headsets market in North America:

• Wireless Headsets Market Size, Share & Forecast

• Segmental Analysis – By Type (On-Ear Headsets & Earbuds), By Distribution Channel (Hypermarket/Supermarket, Multi-Branded Stores, Exclusive Stores & Online), By Country

• Competitive Analysis

• Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities



Report Methodology

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary research.Primary research included interaction with Wireless Headsets distributors and industry experts.



Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports and proprietary databases.



