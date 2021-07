North America Wood Products Market 2021-2025 - Accelerating Preference for Engineered Wood / Upsurge in Housing Starts / Upswing in Manufacturing / Mounting Adoption for Biomass Energy Production

DUBLIN, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Wood Products Market (Softwood Lumber, Oriented Strand Board & Plywood): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North American wood products market is forecasted to reach US$229.27 billion by 2025, witnessing growth at a CAGR of 6.75% over the period spanning 2021-2025.

Factors such as growing population, escalating new residential construction, high availability of forest reserves, surging demand for wooden furniture in offices and the rising inclination of the population towards home repair and remodeling would drive the growth of the market.

However, growth would be challenged by price fluctuations in North American softwood lumber and the rising availability of alternatives for wood products. A few notable trends include accelerating preference for engineered wood, an upsurge in housing starts, growing investment in the development and renovation of tourism infrastructure and an upswing in wood product manufacturing.

On the basis of type, demand for North American wood products can be divided into the following two categories: Softwood Lumber and Engineered Wood Products (EWP).

The fastest growing market in the region is the U.S., due to the rising inclination of the population towards home repair and remodeling, a rebound in new residential construction, the high presence of forest reserves in the region, increasing disposable income and an upswing in wood product manufacturing on account of aesthetically pleasing properties of wood, and the perception of wood as an environmentally friendly material.

Further, the sudden outbreak of COVID-19 is causing an adverse disruption in the business environment, affecting the production and consumption of wood products, resulting in slower growth of the wood products market in North America.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Weyerhaeuser Company, West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd., Canfor Corporation, Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, Interfor Corporation and Conifex Timber Inc.) are also presented in detail.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Overview

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Categorization of Wood Products

1.3 Simplified Classification of Wood Products

1.4 Major Kinds of Products Made from Wood

1.5 Manufacturing Process of Lumber

1.6 Stratification of Softwood Lumber

1.7 Advantages of Wood Products

1.8 Oriented Strand Board Applications by Thickness



2. Impact of COVID-19

2.1 Decline in Raw Wood Material Consumption

2.2 Drop in Construction Activities

2.3 Reduction in Global Real Estate Investment

2.4 Downfall in Sales of Furniture Stores

2.5 Decrease in North American OSB Shipments



3. North America Market Analysis

3.1 North America Wood Products Market by Value

3.2 North America Wood Products Market Forecast by Value

3.3 North America Wood Products Demand Volume

3.4 North America Wood Products Demand Volume Forecast

3.5 North America Wood Products Demand by Type

3.5.1 North America Softwood Lumber Wood Products Demand by Volume

3.5.2 North America Softwood Lumber Wood Products Demand Forecast by Volume

3.5.3 North America Softwood Lumber Wood Products Demand Volume by End-Use

3.5.4 North America Softwood Lumber Wood Products Demand Volume Forecast by End-Use

3.5.5 North America Engineered Wood Products Demand by Volume

3.5.6 North America Engineered Wood Products Demand Forecast by Volume

3.5.7 North America Engineered Wood Products Demand by Type

3.5.8 North America Oriented Strand Board Wood Products Demand by Volume

3.5.9 North America Oriented Strand Board Wood Products Demand Forecast by Volume

3.5.10 North America Oriented Strand Board Wood Products Demand Volume by End-Use

3.5.11 North America Oriented Strand Board Wood Products Demand Volume Forecast by End-Use

3.5.12 North America Plywood Products Demand by Volume

3.5.13 North America Plywood Products Demand Forecast by Volume

3.5.14 North America Plywood Products Demand Volume by End-Use

3.5.15 North America Plywood Products Demand Volume Forecast by End-Use

3.5.16 North America Other Engineered Wood Products Demand by Volume

3.5.17 North America Other Engineered Wood Products Demand Forecast by Volume

3.6 North America I-Joist Production by Volume

3.7 North America Laminated Veneer Lumber Production by Volume

3.8 North America Medium Density Fiberboard Production by Volume

3.9 North America Softwood Lumber Demand by Country

3.10 North America Oriented Strand Board Demand by Country

3.11 North America Plywood Demand by Country



4. Country Market Analysis

4.1 The U.S.

4.1.1 The U.S. Softwood Lumber Wood Products Demand Forecast by Volume

4.1.2 The U.S. Softwood Lumber Wood Products Demand Volume by End-Use

4.1.3 The U.S. Oriented Strand Board Wood Products Demand Forecast by Volume

4.1.4 The U.S. Oriented Strand Board Wood Products Demand Volume by End-Use

4.1.5 The U.S. Plywood Products Demand Forecast by Volume

4.2 Canada



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Growing Population

5.1.2 Escalating New Residential Construction

5.1.3 High Availability of Forest Reserve

5.1.4 Surging Demand for Wooden Furniture in Offices

5.1.5 Increasing Disposable Income

5.1.6 Rising Inclination towards Home Repair & Remodeling

5.2 Key Trends and Developments

5.2.1 Accelerating Preference for Engineered Wood

5.2.2 Upsurge in Housing Starts

5.2.3 Growing Investment in the Development & Renovation of Tourism Infrastructure

5.2.4 Upswing in Wood Product Manufacturing

5.2.5 Mounting Adoption for Biomass Energy Production

5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 Price Fluctuations in North American Softwood Lumber

5.3.2 Rising Availability of Alternatives



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 North America Market

6.1.1 Revenue Comparison of Key Players

6.1.2 Market Capitalization Comparison of Key Players

6.1.3 North America Softwood Lumber Market Share by Key Players

6.1.4 North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Market Share by Key Players

6.1.5 North America Plywood Market Share by Key Players



7. Company Profiles

7.1 Business Overview

7.2 Financial Overview

7.3 Business Strategies

Canfor Corporation

Conifex Timber Inc.

Interfor Corporation

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.

Weyerhaeuser Company

