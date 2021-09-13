North American Adaptive Steering Markets 2021-2030: E-Segment Vehicles and Pickups will Drive Market Growth
Sep 13, 2021, 16:15 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North American Adaptive Steering Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research service deep dives into the various adaptive steering types and provides a comprehensive analysis of the technology.
It analyzes market trends in North America and discusses their impact on the growth and the performance of each type of adaptive steering solution. The study also includes OEM competitive aspects such as technology penetration forecast by OEM and vehicle segment. The base year is 2021, and forecasts are provided through to 2030.
Dubbed as the next big thing in the automotive industry, adaptive steering solutions failed to live up to the hype generated in the early part of this millennium. Launched in 2003, BMW's adaptive steering solution was touted to be a game changer. Subsequent launches by other OEMs, particularly for rear-wheel steering (RWS) and four-wheel adaptive steering (4WAS), did not help the market gain traction.
However, since late 2015/early 2016, adaptive steering solutions have been making a comeback of sorts. OEMs such as Renault and Honda have reentered the market with adaptive RWS. Other manufacturers such as Audi, Cadillac, Porsche, and Ferrari have also started offering some form of adaptive RWS, while Ford has started to roll out adaptive front steering (AFS) in some of its top-selling models across Europe and North America.
As the automotive industry moves toward automated driving, certain segments are expected to witness a drastic shift in demand, deployment, and technology development. One such segment is steering. Adaptive steering, which has gained traction among premium-end vehicles, primarily, is expected to be affected by such developments.
Although the short-term focus is on semi-automated vehicles, this offers a window of opportunity for steering technologies, especially for AFS, which will have to compete with developments in other technologies such as steer-by-wire.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Growth Environment
- Adaptive Steering Market
- Types of Adaptive Steering
- Adaptive Steering Market Analysis
- OEM Analysis
2. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Strategic Imperative on the Adaptive Steering Market
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Adaptive Steering Market Overview
- Key OEM Competitors for the Adaptive Steering Market
- Market Segmentation
- Key Market Metrics
4. Technology Overview
- AFS Schematic
- AFS Types
- Adaptive RWS Schematic
- RWS Types
- Adaptive AWS Schematic
5. Market Analysis
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Forecast Assumptions - Adaptive Steering Market
- Market Analysis - North America Technology Penetration
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis - Adaptive Steering Market
- Revenue Forecast by Type - Adaptive Steering Market
- Market Analysis - Technology Penetration by Type
- Market Analysis - Market Share by OEM Group
- Market Analysis - Market Share by Vehicle Segment
- Market Analysis - Market Share by OEM Type
6. OEN Analysis
- Competitive Environment - Adaptive Steering Market
- Competitive Environment - Overview
- OEM Group in Focus - Volkswagen Group
- OEM Group in Focus - Ford Group
- OEM Group in Focus - BMW Group
- OEM Group in Focus - Honda Group
- OEM Group in Focus - Renault Nissan Mitsubishi Alliance
7. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Adaptive Steering for Improved Maneuverability, 2021
- Growth Opportunity 2: Steer-by-Wire Systems to Include AFS as a Standard Deployment to Offer More Functionality, 2030
- Growth Opportunity 3: Technology Deployment as a Factor of Development Cost to Increase Penetration, 2030
8. Next Steps
Companies Mentioned
- Volkswagen Group
- Ford Group
- BMW Group
- Honda Group
- Renault Nissan Mitsubishi Alliance
- Audi
- Cadillac
- Porsche
- Ferrari
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k2w79m
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Related Links
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article