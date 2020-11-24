North American Air Compressor Rental Market Report 2020: Current Market Dynamics Amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic

DUBLIN, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2020 - North American Air Compressor Rental Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study focuses on the North American air compressor rental market with geographical coverage of Canada and the United States of America. For purposes of this research, compressed air rental includes both oil-free, oil-flooded and instrument quality (IQ) units.

This report provides an overview of the air compressor rental market in North America (United States and Canada) and has focused on oil-free diesel, oil-flooded diesel, oil-flooded electric and oil-free electric air compressors. The report is further segmented by class 1 vs class 0, horsepower (HP) range and pressure (psig) range. The report captures the growth drivers, restraints, market trends, technology market landscape, and supplier landscape, while providing strategic recommendations.

The focal point of the analysis remains rental compressors in North America only and does include any other rental equipment products. The total revenue provided in the study is solely the revenue generated from the rental business and does not include any peripheral costs or supplementary materials costs.



The base year for the study is 2019, however, it includes current market dynamics amidst the COVID-19 pandemic considering 2020 sales figures.



This report captures the following information about the North America Rental Air Compressor Equipment Market:

Market Size, Growth Rate, Revenue Forecast (2019-2026)

Growth Drivers & Restraints

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Technology Trends

Market Landscape

Competitive Landscape

Market Share by Revenue for Competitor, Equipment Type, End-user for both oil-free and oil-flooded air compressor equipment

Strategic Recommendations

Quotes by Key Industry Participants

Key Topics Covered:

I. Research scope

II. Methodology

III. Market Segmentation

IV. End-user Definition

V. Executive Summary

VI. Market Drivers

1. Increasing spending on construction activities

2. Continuing shift from ownership to rental

3. Manufacturing activity is recovering

4. Aging refining facilities

VII. Market Restraints

1. Economic downturn

2. Impact of COVID-19

3. Lower oil & gas prices.

4. Environmental regulations on diesel engines

5. High competition

VIII. Industry Challenges

IX. Market Trends

1. Energy efficiency and reduction of CO2 emissions

2. Industry 4.0 and Internet of Things (IoT)

3. Higher reliability

4. IQ versus oil-free compressors

5. Increase competition in the oil-free segment

X. Market Data

1. Market overview

2. Revenue by class

3. Revenue forecast

4. Revenue by end-user

5. Revenue by type of engine

6. Revenue by horsepower range

7. Revenue by pressure.

8. Cost analysis

9. Quotes on the industry

XI. Competitive Landscape

a. Market participants

b. Market share by company - Oil-flooded market segment

c. Market share by company - Oil-free market segment

d. Competitive factors

XII. Company Profile

a. Atlas Copco USA Holdings Inc.

b. Aggreko, LLC

c. United Rentals, Inc.

d. Sunbelt Rentals, Inc.

e. Caterpillar, Inc.

Companies Mentioned

Aggreko

AirNow Compression Services

Atlas Copco

Capital Machinery Systems Inc.

Critical Rental Solutions

Herc Rentals

Ingersoll Rand Rentals

Rogers Machinery

Sunbelt Rentals

The Caterpillar dealership network

United Rentals

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mbgeji

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

