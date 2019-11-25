North American and International Slot Machine and Purchasing Activity Report 2019

DUBLIN, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Eilers- Fantini Quarterly Slot Survey" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Quarterly report gives you insight on slot machine and technology purchasing trends. A valuable tool for casino operators, gaming equipment suppliers and investors. This report details North American and International purchasing activity.



The gainers/losers, top performing leased titles, top casino games, Tribal Class II games, anticipated games, best slot technology, and so much more!



For more information about this newsletter visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ritjw9

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

