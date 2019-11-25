North American and International Slot Machine and Purchasing Activity Report 2019
Nov 25, 2019, 08:45 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Eilers- Fantini Quarterly Slot Survey" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Quarterly report gives you insight on slot machine and technology purchasing trends. A valuable tool for casino operators, gaming equipment suppliers and investors. This report details North American and International purchasing activity.
The gainers/losers, top performing leased titles, top casino games, Tribal Class II games, anticipated games, best slot technology, and so much more!
For more information about this newsletter visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ritjw9
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article