North American Automotive Aftermarket Report 2017-2025: Focus on the Impact of EVs and PHEVs - Overall Aftermarket Revenue to Drop 2% by 2025 with the Penetration of EVs/PHEVs in Vehicle Parc

The "Impact of EVs and PHEVs on the North American Automotive Aftermarket, Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research study focuses on the changes to the aftermarket in North America due to the current and expected future proliferation of EVs / PHEVs. The deliverable analyses the effects on parts and services revenue from the EV / PHEV vehicles in operation.

The geographic scope of this study is North America and the base year is 2017. The research offers information on OEMs and service offerings and technological advancements to stay competitive in the EV market. It follows the latest advancements in product offerings by suppliers, changes to the supplier mix and partnerships between suppliers to introduce new products for EVs. At the same time, the study also sheds light on start-ups who have developed new disruptive technologies and retailers who are in the business of retrofitting ICVs with EV components.



Another key focus of this study is to give a detailed account of the competencies of IAM service technicians and their skills requirements in the future to prevent losing out to the OES channel. The study delineates the impact of policies taken by governments, municipal organizations and fleets and the effects they may have on the aftermarket. The objective of this study is to analyze the parts that are both negatively and positively impacted by EVs, enlist growth opportunities for the aftermarket and indicate the suppliers most impacted. The study provides valuable insights on EVS / PHEVs in fleets and OEM service contracts.



This research also seeks to:

Understand the key demand drivers of legislation, incentives, technology, infrastructure and consumer preference for the adoption of EVs in North America .

. Comprehend the quantum of maintenance and service required by EVs and how it impacts the total cost of ownership.

Analyze parts and service trends and revenue in the era of EVs / PHEVs and study emerging services and the corresponding first movers in this ecosystem.

Identify the impact of EVs and PHEVs on suppliers, companies most affected and companies that are best positioned to reap benefits from EVs.

Study the impact of EVs and PHEVs on vehicle servicing by analyzing service volumes, service types, service personnel and service technology; as well as understand who would benefit the most from EVs/PHEVs - OES or IAM.

Provide information on new tools used to service EVs and profile emerging participants in the IAM service channel.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

Key Demand Drivers in EV/PHEV Adoption

EV VIO/New Vehicle Sales-North America

Parts Overview and Expected Trend-Comparison between EV and ICV

Replacement Comparison EV versus ICV-Post 100,000 Miles

Replacement Parts Demand and Revenue Outlook-2017 and 2025

Emerging Services in the EV/PHEV Ecosystem

2. Research Scope, Objectives, Background, And Methodology

Research Scope

Research Aims and Objectives

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Research Methodology

3. Definitions And Segmentation

Market Definitions

Vehicle Segmentation

4. EV/PHEV Demand Drivers

Legislation Promoting EVs/PHEVs

Incentives for EVs/PHEVs

Technology-Recent & Current Improvements

Technology-Future Battery Improvements

Infrastructure-North America EV Charging Population

Consumer Perception

5. EV/PHEV Demand Base

EV VIO/New Vehicle Sales-North America

EV Age-wise VIO Split-North America

PHEV VIO/New Vehicle Sales-North America

PHEV VIO Age-wise Split-North America

EV/PHEV VIO as a Percentage of the Total VIO

6. Impact Of EV/PHEVs On Replacement Part & Service Demand

Key Findings-Part Replacement Demand

Supplier Contribution and Vehicle Composition-Comparison between EV and ICV

Aftermarket Revenue Impact-Brake Pads Replacement

Aftermarket Revenue Impact-Starters Replacement

Aftermarket Revenue Impact-Spark Plugs Replacement

Aftermarket Revenue Impact-Fuel Pumps Replacement

Aftermarket Revenue Impact-Oil Changes

Aftermarket Revenue Impact-Mufflers Replacement

Aftermarket Revenue Impact-Tires Replacement

Aftermarket Revenue Impact-Cabin Air Filters Replacement

Battery Replacement Opportunity (Nissan Leaf)

Battery Replacement Opportunity (Chevrolet Volt)

Battery Replacement Opportunity (Tesla Model S)

7. Impact Of EV/PHEVs On Vehicle Service

Key Trends in Vehicle Service from EV/PHEV Adoption

Cumulative Service Revenue

Service Types-New or Modified Areas of Maintenance

Service Personnel

Service Technology-Tools for EV/PHEVs

IAM Service-Emerging Participants

8. Impact Of EVs/PHEVs On Ecosystem-Oems, Suppliers And Aftermarket

EV/PHEVs-Channel Participant Outlook

OEM EV/PHEV Aftermarket Plans and Services

Tesla-Aftermarket Plans and Services

OEMs' Future EV/PHEV Production Strategies

Adaptation of Parts Manufacturers to EV/PHEVs

OES Channel Activity-Adaptation in Manufacturing Parts for EV/PHEVs

Effect on Parts Retailers

9. Growth Opportunities And Companies To Action

Growth Opportunity-Sustaining Revenues through New Business Models and Extensive Training

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

10. Conclusions

EV/Hybrid-Future Outlook of Parts and Services

Opportunities for the OES and IAM Channels Arising from EV/Hybrids

EV Aftermarket-Future Possibilities

The Last Word-3 Big Predictions

Legal Disclaimer

11. Appendix A-Vehicle Maintenance Comparison Of Key EV/PHEV Models

Battery Warranty and Life

OEM Service Package Comparison

Tesla Models New Vehicle Limited Warranty

Model S and Model X

12. Appendix B-EV/PHEV Fleet Ownership Overview

Factors Influencing Transition of Fleets to Evs

Corporate Fleet Usage-High Aftermarket Potential

US Fleet Usage Costs

Companies Mentioned



Brake Parts Inc

Continental

Denso

Federal-Mogul

LG Chem

NGK

Samsung

Tesla

Nissan

Chevrolet

