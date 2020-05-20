North American C4ISR Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis by Platform, Application and Region - Forecast to 2025

DUBLIN, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North American C4ISR Market 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

North American C4ISR market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 2.5% during the forecast period.



Due to the presence of major market players of the C4ISR market the region including BAE Systems PLC, Elbit Systems Ltd., and General Atomics among other the region holds a considerable market share in the global C4ISR market. Along with the presence of major market players, the region marks the huge defense expenditure which as a result, is supporting the market growth.



The US and Canada being the major economies of North America spend substantial amount of the GDP on the military and defense. North America is considered as the strongest region across the globe due to stable and growing economic condition, which comprises around 23.3% of the world economy as per International Monetary Fund in 2017.



The market is segmented on the basis of platform, applications, and country. Based on platform the market is sub-segmented into land, air, and naval. Based on application, the market is segmented into command and control, communication, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance. Based on country the North American C4ISR market is segmented into the US and Canada. The US holds the highest market share in the North American C4ISR market.



According to the data from the World Bank Group, in 2017, the US spent almost 3.1% of GDP on the military expenditure, whereas Canada spent 1.3% of GDP on military. With the huge investment on the military and defense sector, modernization is accelerating with a considerable rate. The US and Canada is rapidly emerging towards the modernization of the defense technology, which as a result account for the increase in the investment for C4ISR in the region. Thus, the C4ISR market is estimated to grow its share further in the region.



Further, rapid growth in the export to other countries is again making significant contribution towards the market growth. According to the SIPRI, the country's total arm exports have grown by 25% between 2008-2012 to 2013-2017. The organization has reported that the US accounted a share of 34% as an arm export leader in 2017, followed by the Russia with 22%, and France with 6.7%. Therefore, the arm export generates the opportunity for the development of new weapons and equipment enabled with technologies such as C4ISR.



The report covers:

A comprehensive research methodology of the North American C4ISR market.

A detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the North American C4ISR market.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the North American C4ISR market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Key Topics Covered



1. Report Summary

1.1. Research Methods and Tools

1.2. Market Breakdown

1.2.1. By Segments

1.2.2. By Geography



2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Scope of the Report

2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends

2.2.1. Key Findings

2.2.2. Recommendations

2.2.3. Conclusion

2.3. Rules & Regulations



3. Competitive Landscape

3.1. Company Share Analysis

3.2. Key Strategy Analysis

3.3. Key Company Analysis

3.3.1. Overview

3.3.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.4. Recent Developments



4. Market Determinants

4.1. Motivators

4.2. Restraints

4.3. Opportunities



5. Market Segmentation

5.1. North American C4ISR Market by Platform

5.1.1. Land

5.1.2. Air

5.1.3. Naval

5.2. North American C4ISR Market by Application

5.2.1. Command and control

5.2.2. Communication

5.2.3. Intelligence, Surveillance and reconnaissance



6. Regional Analysis

6.1. US

6.2. Canada



7. Company Profiles

7.1. BAE Systems PLC

7.2. CACI International, Inc.

7.3. Cubic Corp.

7.4. Elbit Systems Ltd.

7.5. General Atomics

7.6. General Dynamic Corp.

7.7. Harris Corp.

7.8. L3 Technologies, Inc.

7.9. Northrop Grumman Corp.

7.10. Rockwell Collins, Inc.



