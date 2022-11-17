North American Class 4-8 Truck Brakes Aftermarket Analysis Report 2022-2028: Aftermarket is Facing Strong Pricing Pressure Because of Product Commoditization

Nov 17, 2022, 09:45 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North American Class 4-8 Truck Brakes Aftermarket Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The class 4-8 truck brakes aftermarket in North America is mature, and the well-established participants have built solid relationships across all distribution channels.
Nonetheless, the aftermarket is facing strong pricing pressure because of product commoditization; product differentiation is relatively low. In addition, fleets are highly price sensitive, which creates opportunities for brand substitutions and imported, low-cost brake components that threaten well-established market participants' offerings.
Pneumatic brake drums will witness a decline during the forecast period due to increasing use of pneumatic disc brakes, which offer enhanced performance and are cost effectiveness, in the front axle.
However, pneumatic drum brakes will remain the standard choice in HD trucks during the forecast period. Hydraulic brake rotors are the standard option on class 4-6 trucks; they will remain the dominate choice over declining hydraulic brake drum technology.
Research Scope
This research service on the class 4-8 truck brakes aftermarket in North America forecasts market size from 2022 to 2028 using a base year is 2021.
The study analyzes key medium- and heavy-duty (MD/HD) truck hydraulic and pneumatic brake components, including drums, shoes, slack adjusters, rotors, calipers, and pads. Market forecasts are derived from miles driven, usage patterns, installation rates, replacement rates, and total vehicles in operation (VIO).
This analysis covers the different brake components by unit shipment, revenue, distribution channel, and price. An examination of the competitive environment for each brake component is included, and the top competitors are profiled.
Key Issues Addressed
- What is the replacement rate across all brake product categories for class 4-8 trucks?
- What are the aftermarket size and revenue for class 4-8 trucks?
- What are the outlook and pricing trends for the class 4-8 truck brakes aftermarket during the forecast period?
- What are the market trends and challenges for the class 4-8 truck brakes aftermarket?
- What are the current and future strategies that will foster growth for participants in the class 4-8 truck brakes aftermarket?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Truck Brakes Aftermarket
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Research Scope - Class 4-8 Truck Brakes Aftermarket
- Key Questions This Study ill Answer
- Vehicle Segmentation
- Product Segmentation
- Product Definitions
- Market Definitions
3. Demand Analysis
- VIO Forecast by Class
- Class 4-8 Electric Truck Unit Shipment Forecast
- Annual Vehicle Miles Traveled - Forecast
- Hydraulic Brake VIO Penetration Rate
- Pneumatic Brake VIO Penetration Rate
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- CASE Impact on Brake Replacement Aftermarket - 2022-2028
4. Class 4-8 Total Brakes Aftermarket
- Key Takeaways
- Growth Metrics
- Total Market Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
5. Class 4-8 Hydraulic Brake Drum, Shoe, and Slack Adjustor Aftermarket
- Growth Metrics
- Total Market Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Subcomponent
- Revenue Forecast by
- Pricing Analysis by
- Remanufactured Brake Shoes
- Distribution Analysis by Channel Type
- Unit Share of Top Participants
6. Class 4-8 Hydraulic Brake Rotor, Pad, and Caliper Aftermarket
- Growth Metrics
- Total Market Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Subcomponent
- Revenue Forecast by Subcomponent
- Pricing Analysis by Subcomponent
- Remanufactured Brake Calipers
- Distribution Analysis by Channel Type
- Unit Share of Top Participants
7. Class 4-8 Pneumatic Brake Drum, Shoe, and Slack Adjustor Aftermarket
- Growth Metrics
- Total Market Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Subcomponent
- Revenue Forecast by
- Pricing Analysis by
- Remanufactured Brake Shoes
- Distribution Analysis by Channel Type
- Unit Share of Top Participants
8. Class 4-8 Pneumatic Brake Rotor, Pad, and Caliper Aftermarket
- Growth Metrics
- Total Market Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Subcomponent
- Revenue Forecast by
- Pricing Analysis by
- Remanufactured Brake Calipers
- Distribution Analysis by Channel Type
- Unit Share of Top Participants
9. Distribution Channel
- Drum rakes Brand Positioning - All Channels
- Brake Shoes Brand Positioning - All Channels
- Slack Adjustors Brand Positioning - All Channels
- Disc Brake Rotors Brand Positioning - All Channels
- Brake Pads Brand Positioning - All Channels
- Calipers Brand Positioning - All Channels
10. Supplier Profiles
- Meritor, Inc.
- Bendix Corporation
- DRiV Incorporated
- First Brands Group, LLC
- Webb Wheel Products, Inc.
- Accuride International
11. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Adoption of Disc Brake Technology
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Emerging Electrification Trend to Spur Regenerative Braking
- Growth Opportunity 3 - OE Partnership/Private Labeling
12. Next Steps
