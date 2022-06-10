North American Class 6-8 Truck Market Report 2022-2026: Supply Chain Disruptions, Continued Semi-Conductor Chip Shortages, Uncertainty Over Pandemic's Likely Direction & Inflationary Pressures

DUBLIN, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North American Class 6-8 Truck Market - 2022-2026 - Market Size, Competitive Landscape & Market Shares, Strategies & Plans for Industry OEMs, Key Trends & Growth Opportunities, Market Outlook & Demand Forecast through 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North American Class 6-8 Truck market has been cruising steadily amid strong transport & construction activity marked by high freight volumes as well as rates and robust fleet utilization levels across operators while the demand for trucks and order backlogs have been surging across industry OEMs.

However, the trucking industry has also been facing headwinds in form of supply chain disruptions, uncertainty & bottlenecks apart from production disruptions, rising input material costs, limited freight capacity and semi-conductor chip & component shortages over the ongoing war in Ukraine and COVID-19 related challenges, especially in China, which continue to lead to long lead & delivery times impacting new orders across OEMs.



The industry continues to make steady & real progress towards transition to sustainable transportation through the development of a range of sustainable technologies geared towards de-carbonization of transportation over long term while continuing the development of innovative services & business models configured on connectivity & autonomy.

The efforts have primarily been led by electrification, focused on both battery electric & hybrid technologies, with the tipping point for electric trucks coming in 2022 with mass production & commercial deliveries of electric trucks commencing across most key industry OEMs. This will be supplemented by the mass market production, introduction & adoption of hydrogen powered trucks which is likely in the 2030s.

Further, the outlining of Phase 2 emission standards by the EPA & NHTSA for medium & heavy duty vehicles through model year 2027 and roll out of the 3rd generation of DOE's SuperTruck program are likely to further accelerate the pace of development & transition to sustainable propulsion systems & technologies across the United States going forward.



The rapid energy transition towards de-carbonization & sustainability, strong construction activity with continued infrastructure investments are likely to collectively provide significant growth opportunities to the industry over near to medium term in form of fleet replacements, expansion & recapitalizations, especially, in a volatile crude oil price environment.

That's despite projections for the slowdown of the U.S. & global economic recovery over near term owing to the ongoing war in Ukraine, uncertainty over and the asymmetric impact of the pandemic across regions and rising inflation levels necessitating monetary policy tightening by the Fed. Overall, Trucking in North America is projected to maintain its cruising speed as well as overall growth momentum in 2022.



Against this backdrop, the report provides comprehensive insights & strategic analysis into the North American Class 6-8 Truck Market with focus on a blend of quantitative & qualitative analysis. Part 1 of the report analyzes the current market size, drivers & competitive landscape for Class 6-8 Trucks.

Part 2 provides detailed analysis on key industry OEMs, including, profiles & snapshot of product portfolios, financial analysis, SWOT framework analysis and key insights into the strategies & plans of these OEMs. Part 3 projects the market evolution likely over medium term with analysis of key market & technological trends, issues & challenges, market developments & potential growth opportunities which could be leveraged by the industry value chain. The report concludes by analyzing market evolution and projecting demand outlook for Class 6-8 Trucks segment for near to medium term.



Report Excerpts:

Analysis of DTNA's ambitious plan to boost profitability of North American operations to 12% by 2025

Decryption of Daimler's medium term technology strategy underpinned by rapid transition to sustainable & autonomous technologies marked by significant R&D investments

Volvo making deeper inroads into the North American market, treating it as a key growth pivot for medium term, with a two-pronged product offensive under its Volvo & Mack brands, rapid electrification of Class 6-8 truck portfolio and introduction of new truck models

PACCAR's rapid strides on the technology development pathway with focus on electrification, hydrogen-based propulsion & autonomous technologies powered by industry collaborations

Navistar's 4.0 Strategy focused on boosting profitability with a target EBITDA of 12% for 2024 while gaining market share through new product offerings and customer segmentation

Class 6-8 Trucking projected to maintain its cruising speed & overall growth momentum in 2022 with strong drivers, indicators & fundamentals

Supply Chain disruptions, continued semi-conductor chip shortages, uncertainty over pandemic's likely direction & inflationary pressures across key markets could become potential speed humps on the industry's recovery momentum over near term

Relevance & Usefulness:

Strategic Planning & Decision-Making process

Comparative Analysis of Near to Medium Term Strategy Focus and Key Strategies & Plans across Industry OEMs

Unraveling & Insights into Potential Growth Opportunities & Avenues

Analysis of Market Evolution & Demand Growth Projections

Analysis of Key Trends, Issues & Challenges, Risk Factors and Market Outlook likely to Shape Future

Key Topics Covered:



Section 1 North American Class 6-8 Truck Market

Market Overview

Market Size

Market Segmentation

Key Drivers

Section 2 Competitive Landscape - North American Class 6-8 Truck Market - Market Share for Industry OEMs



Section 3 Key Industry OEMs - Snapshot & Product Portfolio

Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA)

Volvo Trucks North America

PACCAR Inc.

Navistar International Corporation - Traton

Section 4 Financial Performance Analysis - Key Industry OEMs

Revenue Base & Growth Trend

Revenues Split by Key Segments

Revenues Split by Key Geographic Markets & Regions

Gross Earnings & Margin Trend

Operating Earnings & Operating Margin Trend

Return on Sales Trend

Profitability Growth Trend

Cash Flow from Operations

R&D Expenditure Trend

CAPEX Trend

Order Intake & Truck Deliveries Trend

Section 5 OEM Strategies & Plans - Comprehensive Analysis of Strategies & Plans for Key Industry OEMs - Daimler, Volvo, PACCAR, Navistar

Analysis Coverage:

Product Portfolio Strategies & Plans

Market Specific Strategies & Plans

R&D Strategies & Plans

Growth Strategies & Plans

Business and Corporate Strategies & Plans

Sales & Marketing Strategies & Plans

Production/Manufacturing Strategies & Plans

Financial Strategies & Plans

Acquisitions, Strategic Alliances & JVs

Other Strategies & Strategic Initiatives

Section 6 SWOT Analysis - On Key Industry OEMs

Strengths to be Leveraged

Weaknesses to be worked on

Opportunities to be capitalized upon

Threats to be negated & mitigated

Section 7 Key Trends

Market Trends

Technology Trends

Section 8 Key Issues, Challenges & Risk Factors



Section 9 North American Class 6-8 Truck Market - Force Field Analysis - Analysis of Driving & Restraining Forces and their Overall Dynamics

Driving Forces

Restraining Forces

Section 10 Strategic Market Outlook through 2026

Analysis of Emerging Market Scenario

Demand Outlook & Growth Projections for the North American Class 6-8 Truck Market through 2026

Companies Mentioned

Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA)

Volvo Trucks North America

PACCAR Inc.

Navistar International Corporation

