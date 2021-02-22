North American Clinical Documentation Improvement (CDI) Market 2020-2024: Internal Challenges, Disruptive Technologies, and Competitive Intensity are Driving CDI to Become a More Value-based Process

DUBLIN, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunity Analysis of the North American Clinical Documentation Improvement (CDI) Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service presents a comprehensive overview of the North American clinical documentation improvement (CDI) market.

The study predicts the use of disruptive CDI technologies (cloud and/or on-premise) that hold significant potential to drive greater market revenue through higher adoption by hospitals, physician practices, and payers, which are the 3 key end users of CDI solutions in North America.



CDI is a mid-process in the broader revenue cycle management (RCM) ecosystem. This study analyzes key product segments, major end users, and top vendors across the United States and Canada. Revenue is forecast for the study period (2020-2024). The base year is 2020, and the forecast period runs from 2021 to 2024.

This research service also highlights the top growth opportunities across market segments - clinical documentation, health information management (HIM), case management, and quality reporting and monitoring. The revenue contribution of these 4 segments is also examined.

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the NA CDI Market

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Executive Summary

CDI Market-Overview, 2020-2024

Growth Opportunity Analysis-NA CDI Market

CDI Market-Scope of Analysis

CDI-Landscape of Convergence

CDI Market-Market Segmentation

CDI Market-Key Competitors

CDI Market-Competitive Landscape Assessment

CDI Market-Key Growth Metrics

CDI Market-Growth Drivers

CDI Market-Growth Restraints

Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on CDI Technology

CDI Market-Forecast Assumptions

CDI Market-Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

CDI Market-Revenue Forecast

US CDI Market-Revenue Forecast

Canadian CDI Market-Revenue Forecast

CDI Market-Revenue Forecast Discussion

CDI Market-Revenue Forecast by Product Segment

CDI Market-Revenue Forecast by Product Segment

Canadian CDI Market-Revenue Forecast by Product Segment

CDI Market-Revenue Forecast by Product Segment Discussion

CDI Market-Competitive Environment

Growth Opportunity Analysis-Clinical Documentation

Clinical Documentation Segment-Key Growth Metrics

Clinical Documentation Segment-Revenue Forecast

Clinical Documentation Segment-Revenue Forecast Discussion

Growth Opportunity Analysis-HIM

HIM Segment-Key Growth Metrics

HIM Segment-Revenue Forecast

HIM Segment-Revenue Forecast Discussion

Growth Opportunity Analysis-Case Management

Case Management Segment-Key Growth Metrics

Case Management Segment-Revenue Forecast

Case Management Segment-Revenue Forecast Discussion

Growth Opportunity Analysis-Quality Reporting and Monitoring

Quality Reporting and Monitoring Segment-Key Growth Metrics

Quality Reporting and Monitoring Segment-Revenue Forecast

Quality Reporting and Monitoring Segment-Revenue Forecast Discussion

Growth Opportunity Universe-NA CDI Market

Growth Opportunity 1: Voice Recognition as a Service to Enable Higher Portability, EMR Centricity, and CDI Personalization

Growth Opportunity 2: Integration of Advanced Clinical Rules into CDI Workflows to Improve Quality Compliance and Patient Outcomes

Growth Opportunity 3: Virtual Assistance as a Service to Improve Practice Management and Clinical Risk Adjustments

Companies Mentioned

3M

Access Health

Allscripts

athenahealth

Cerner

Change Healthcare

Experian Health

Greenway Health

Nuanc

Optum

R1 RCM

Waystrar

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4p4c2k









