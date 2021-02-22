North American Clinical Documentation Improvement (CDI) Market 2020-2024: Internal Challenges, Disruptive Technologies, and Competitive Intensity are Driving CDI to Become a More Value-based Process
DUBLIN, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunity Analysis of the North American Clinical Documentation Improvement (CDI) Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research service presents a comprehensive overview of the North American clinical documentation improvement (CDI) market.
The study predicts the use of disruptive CDI technologies (cloud and/or on-premise) that hold significant potential to drive greater market revenue through higher adoption by hospitals, physician practices, and payers, which are the 3 key end users of CDI solutions in North America.
CDI is a mid-process in the broader revenue cycle management (RCM) ecosystem. This study analyzes key product segments, major end users, and top vendors across the United States and Canada. Revenue is forecast for the study period (2020-2024). The base year is 2020, and the forecast period runs from 2021 to 2024.
This research service also highlights the top growth opportunities across market segments - clinical documentation, health information management (HIM), case management, and quality reporting and monitoring. The revenue contribution of these 4 segments is also examined.
Key Topics Covered:
Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the NA CDI Market
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
Executive Summary
- CDI Market-Overview, 2020-2024
Growth Opportunity Analysis-NA CDI Market
- CDI Market-Scope of Analysis
- CDI-Landscape of Convergence
- CDI Market-Market Segmentation
- CDI Market-Key Competitors
- CDI Market-Competitive Landscape Assessment
- CDI Market-Key Growth Metrics
- CDI Market-Growth Drivers
- CDI Market-Growth Restraints
- Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on CDI Technology
- CDI Market-Forecast Assumptions
- CDI Market-Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
- CDI Market-Revenue Forecast
- US CDI Market-Revenue Forecast
- Canadian CDI Market-Revenue Forecast
- CDI Market-Revenue Forecast Discussion
- CDI Market-Revenue Forecast by Product Segment
- CDI Market-Revenue Forecast by Product Segment
- Canadian CDI Market-Revenue Forecast by Product Segment
- CDI Market-Revenue Forecast by Product Segment Discussion
- CDI Market-Competitive Environment
Growth Opportunity Analysis-Clinical Documentation
- Clinical Documentation Segment-Key Growth Metrics
- Clinical Documentation Segment-Revenue Forecast
- Clinical Documentation Segment-Revenue Forecast Discussion
Growth Opportunity Analysis-HIM
- HIM Segment-Key Growth Metrics
- HIM Segment-Revenue Forecast
- HIM Segment-Revenue Forecast Discussion
Growth Opportunity Analysis-Case Management
- Case Management Segment-Key Growth Metrics
- Case Management Segment-Revenue Forecast
- Case Management Segment-Revenue Forecast Discussion
Growth Opportunity Analysis-Quality Reporting and Monitoring
- Quality Reporting and Monitoring Segment-Key Growth Metrics
- Quality Reporting and Monitoring Segment-Revenue Forecast
- Quality Reporting and Monitoring Segment-Revenue Forecast Discussion
Growth Opportunity Universe-NA CDI Market
- Growth Opportunity 1: Voice Recognition as a Service to Enable Higher Portability, EMR Centricity, and CDI Personalization
- Growth Opportunity 2: Integration of Advanced Clinical Rules into CDI Workflows to Improve Quality Compliance and Patient Outcomes
- Growth Opportunity 3: Virtual Assistance as a Service to Improve Practice Management and Clinical Risk Adjustments
Next Steps
- Your Next Steps
- List of Exhibits
- Legal Disclaimer
Companies Mentioned
- 3M
- Access Health
- Allscripts
- athenahealth
- Cerner
- Change Healthcare
- Experian Health
- Greenway Health
- Nuanc
- Optum
- R1 RCM
- Waystrar
