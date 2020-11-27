North American Collision Repair Equipment Market to 2026: Future Growth Potential Enhanced by Opportunities in Welding, Measuring, and ADAS Recalibration
Nov 27, 2020, 08:15 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Increasing Complexity of Repairs due to Enhanced Technology Features to Sustain the North American Collision Repair Equipment Market, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report covers various collision repair equipment categories across the United States and Canada. It discusses unit shipments, revenue, pricing trends, distribution channels, and also provides an overview of major participants, including both equipment manufacturers and collision repair service providers. The base year for analysis is 2019 and the forecast period is from 2020 to 2026.
Unit shipment in the North American collision repair equipment market is expected to grow in the coming years. An increase in vehicles in operation (VIO) coupled with the incremental miles travelled by vehicles, along with usage of alternate and light weighting materials, will largely drive unit shipments during the forecast period.
An increase in the complexity of repair will lead to a demand for high-priced and technologically advanced equipment. This trend is expected to have a positive impact on revenues. Despite the favorable push from factors such as VIO and miles traveled, the collision repair equipment market is still predicted to experience only slower growth due to a reduction in the overall collision rates primarily resulting from the emergence of advance collision avoidance systems.
Technical enhancements by OEMs in their vehicles such as the usage of alternate materials like advanced high strength steel (AHSS), ultra high strength steel (UHSS), aluminum, and carbon fiber reinforced polymer (CFRP) will increase the need for specialty repair equipment especially in the welding and measuring equipment categories, in the coming years.
Further, the arrival of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) will also increase the complexity of the repair process. Thus, the need for technologically advanced repair equipment will gain significance. OEM approvals will play a key role moving forward in differentiating collision repair equipment manufacturers. They will also help equipment manufacturers in pricing their products better than the unapproved ones.
Research Highlights
- Disruptive trends/factors impacting the collision repair equipment market
- Market measurements in terms of unit shipments and revenue for broad equipment categories and sub-categories at the regional level (United States and Canada)
- Equipment competitiveness of various collision repair equipment manufacturers
- Distribution/business model & pricing analysis of equipment manufacturers
- Lifecycle analysis of various equipment at the sub-category level
- Impact of market movements on key aspects of the collision repair equipment business
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Dashboard
- Key Takeaways
- Overview - Key Factors Influencing the Collision Repair Equipment Market
- Collision Repair Equipment Lifecycle Analysis - North America
- Impact of Market Movements on Key Aspects of the Collision Repair Equipment Business
- Potential Trends that will Disrupt the Market
- Collision Repair Equipment Product Lines - North America
- Revenue Forecast by Region - North America
- Revenue Forecast by Equipment Category - North America
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Region - North America
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Equipment Category - North America
2. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative 8T
- The Impact of Top Three Strategic Imperative 8T on the Collision Repair Equipment Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Collision Repair Equipment Market
- Collision Repair Equipment Market Overview
- Market Segmentation
- Key Competitors in the Collision Repair Equipment Market
- Key Growth Metrics
- Potential Trends that will Disrupt the Market
- Impact of Disruptive Trends on Manufacturers
- Growth Drivers for the Collision Repair Equipment Market
- Growth Restraints for the Collision Repair Equipment Market
- Forecast Assumptions for Revenue and Unit Shipments of Various Collision Repair Equipment
4. Factors of Influence - Collision Repair Equipment Market
- VIO Forecast
- Number of Collisions Forecast - United States
- Number of Collisions Forecast - Canada
- ADAS Vs. Non-ADAS VIO Forecast - North America
- Composition of Materials Constituting Vehicle Weight - North America
- VMT Forecast - United States
- VMT Forecast - Canada
5. Market Landscape - Collision Repair Service Providers
- Market Composition: Collision Repair Shops - North America
- Revenue Composition: OEM Dealer Vs. Independent Channels - United States
- Revenue Composition: OEM Dealer Vs. Independent Channels - Canada
- Overview of Laws & Regulations Governing Collision Repair Business - North America
6. Collision Repair Equipment - Market Measurements
- Collision Repair Equipment: Product Lines - North America
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Region - North America
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Equipment Category - North America
- Unit Shipment Forecast - Holding
- Unit Shipment Forecast - Holding Product Lines
- Unit Shipment Forecast - Pulling
- Unit Shipment Forecast - Pulling Product Lines
- Unit Shipment Forecast - Measuring
- Unit Shipment Forecast - Measuring Product Lines
- Unit Shipment Forecast - Welding
- Unit Shipment Forecast - Welding Product Lines
- Unit Shipment Forecast - Data
- Unit Shipment Forecast - Data Product Lines
- Unit Shipment Forecast - ADAS Recalibration
7. Competitive Analysis of Collision Repair Equipment Manufacturers
- Market Share of Key Manufacturers - North America
- Key Manufacturers by Product Lines - North America
8. Distribution/Business Model & Pricing Analysis of Equipment Manufacturers
- Distribution Model - Stakeholders' Involvement
- Distribution Models - North American Collision Repair Equipment Market
- Collision Repair Equipment Leasing Model - North America
- Factors Driving Collision Repair Equipment Leasing Model - North America
- Factors Influencing Manufacturer Pricing - North American Collision Repair Equipment Market
9. Company Profiles - Equipment Manufacturers
- Vehicle Service Group (VSG, Chief Technology) - Company Profile
- Snap-on (Car-O-liner & Hofmann Equipment) - Company Profile
- Spanesi Americas - Company Profile
10. Company Profiles - Collision Repair Service Providers
- Auto Body Repair of America (ABRA)/Caliber - Company Profile
- Service King - Company Profile
- Boyd Group - Company Profile
11. Key Takeaways
- Growth Opportunities
- Growth Opportunity - ADAS Recalibration
- Growth Opportunity - Focus on Product Development and Direct Distribution to help Equipment Manufacturers to Improve Revenue
12. Next Steps
- Your Next Steps
- List of Exhibits
- Legal Disclaimer
13. Appendix
- Analysis of Key Collision Repair Service Providers - North America
- Overview of Collision Coverage in Auto Insurance
- Overview of DRP
- COVID-19 Timeline-based Scenario Analysis - Impact on Auto Insurance
Companies Mentioned
- Auto Body Repair of America (ABRA)/Caliber
- Boyd Group
- Service King
- Snap-on (Car-O-liner & Hofmann Equipment)
- Spanesi Americas
- Vehicle Service Group (VSG, Chief Technology)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1jx72p
