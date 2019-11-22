North American Contact Center Market Growth Opportunities, Forecast to 2023: Inbound Contact Routing, Interactive Voice Response, Outbound Dialing, Workforce Management, Call Recording, Analytics

DUBLIN, Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities in the North American Contact Center Market, Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study provides market share for 2018 solution providers in both the hosted/cloud and contact center systems market, along with a forecast from 2018-2023.

This analysis also presents some of the CX trends that are believed will shape, grow, and influence customer contact, CX and EX. The study focuses on those growth insights which are the most relevant for 2019-2023 in North America.

This Growth Insight outlines the trends and insights for select industries, business models and technology areas.

These include:

Inbound Contact Routing

Interactive Voice Response

Outbound Dialing

Workforce Management

Call Recording

Analytics

The Growth Opportunities in the North American Contact Center Market report finds that the market for contact centers continues to increase. For cloud, the acceleration of omnichannel service delivery and digital transformation, coupled with the inclusion of new technologies, such as AI, is driving future technology acquisitions and investments.

The study finds that contact center service providers (CCSPs) will need to improve the Customer Experience (CX), but also improve the employee experience (EX), as the two are deeply dependent upon each other. As such, workforce engagement is also a central theme that has solution providers adding new capabilities across portfolios. This includes the addition of mobile capabilities, gamification, process automation, knowledge database access, and guided resolution. The use of analytics to improve EX and CX is also diverse and growing.



The market for on-premises contact center systems remains relatively flat. However, contact center analytics, quality monitoring, and recording were particular bright spots for growth, as companies seek to get the most out of their existing investments. The use of hybrid implementations is also enabling systems sales to remain relevant. The cloud market is seeing growth across all areas of customer contact, particularly in inbound contact routing and analytics.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Dashboard

Purpose of this Experiential Study

5 Step Process to Transformational Growth

Key Takeaways of the Total Contact Center Market

Forecast Methodology and Assumptions for Total Contact Center Market

2. Growth Environment - Market Overview: Hosted/Cloud

Strategic Imperatives for Hosted/Cloud Contact Center Solution Providers (CCSPs)

Hosted/Cloud Contact Center Market Definitions

Market Definitions

Drivers and Restraints

3. Market Forecasts - Hosted/Cloud Contact Centers

Revenue Forecast North America Hosted/Cloud Contact Center Market

Competitive Analysis - Market Share Hosted/Cloud IVR

Competitive Analysis - Market Share Hosted/Cloud ACD

Competitive Analysis - Market Share Hosted/Cloud Outbound Contact

Competitive Analysis - Market Share Hosted/Cloud APO

Competitive Analysis - Market Share Hosted/Cloud Contact Center

4. Growth Environment - Market Overview: Systems

Strategic Imperatives for Contact Center Systems Providers (CCPs)

North American Contact Center Systems Markets

Drivers and Restraints

5. Market Forecasts

Revenue Forecast by Product Segment

Market Share - Inbound Contact Routing Systems

Market Share - IVR Systems

Market Share - Outbound Dialer Systems

Market Share - Quality Monitoring Systems

Market Share - Workforce Management

Market Share - Contact Center Analytics

Market Share - Total Contact Center Systems

6. Visioning Scenarios

Macro to Micro Visioning

Visioning Scenarios for the Contact Center Market

7. Growth Pipeline

Levers for Growth

8. Vision and Strategy - Growth Opportunities

Growth Opportunity 1 - Omnichannel Customer Experience

Growth Opportunity 2 - Customer Experience Analytics

Growth Opportunity 3 - Big Data and Analytics/Machine Learning

Growth Opportunity 4 - Workforce Engagement Management (WEM)

Growth Opportunity 5 - Agent Desktop/Agent Empowerment

Growth Opportunity 6 - Virtual Agent/Assistant and Bots

Growth Opportunity 7 - Infusion of AI into Customer Contact

Growth Opportunity 8 - Chat

Growth Opportunity 9 - Messaging Platforms in Customer Service

Growth Opportunity 10 - Video

Growth Opportunity 11 - BC/DR: Enabling Continuous CX

Last Word - Top Predictions for the Contact Center Market

9. Appendix

Abbreviations and Acronyms Used

List of Exhibits

